Nissin releases 3 Showa Era inspired ramen flavors

Invented by Momofuku Ando in 1958, Chicken Ramen commemorates its 64-year anniversary with three new Showa Era inspired flavors.

In Japan, years are given names based on the reigning emperor. From 1926 to 1989, Japan was under the reign of Emperor Hirohito and underwent dramatic changes from the aftermath of World War II to an economic resurgence in the 1980s. Due to the growing popularity of Showa-era nostalgia among online communities, Nissin Foods Co Ltd was inspired to make three new flavors and accompanying retro-style packaging to commemorate its anniversary.

The first flavor, called Chicken Ramen Napolitan has a ketchup-like sweet and sour base with an added bacon flavor. Next, the Chicken Ramen Pizza Toast flavor is topped off with cheese cubes, green beans and onions using a rich tomato sauce. Lastly, the Chicken Ramen Yellow Mild Curry as the name suggests is a mild curry flavor with bits of chunky potatoes, minced pork and carrots.

Take your pick of Napolitan, Pizza Toast or Mild Curry Chicken Ramen.

Prices start at 214 yen.

