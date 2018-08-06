Not a fan of dishwashing? Get yourself an electric, plate-scrubbing robot appendage

By Richard Simmonds, SoraNews24

While power-assisted lifting suits and controllable metal robots get all the attention, those of us who want augmentation on the cheap might think we’re out of luck. However, there are robot extremities even we can afford, in today’s case an automated dish-washing limb.

The rechargeable battery-powered dish spinner may look like a preying mantis with a thing for crockery, but it’s a labour-saving device that with a flick of the wrist adjusts to fit the size of your dishes, before spinning them at velocity, dirt and grease being whisked away by the integral brushes’ bristles. The articulated arms means it fixes itself to your dish or bowl, but with soap.

The site selling the modern marvel, Thanko, explains that not only does the device save you from bothersome dish washing, it also protects your hands from the damaging effects of scrubbing. It’s also a time-saver, with each dish estimated to take just three to 10 seconds to wash.

The Kuru Sara Wash, as it’s known, is available from Thanko for 8,800 yen, including tax.

Source: Thanko

