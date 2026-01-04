Panasonic adds 2 limited-edition colors to electric assisted bicycle Timo S

Panasonic Cycletech has added two limited-edition colors to its electric assisted bicycle Timo S: "Matte Retro Blue" and "Matte Citrus Green."

The Timo S is an electric assist bicycle designed for long-distance commuting to work or school. The addition of these limited-edition colors allows users to choose a color scheme that better suits their lifestyle while maintaining its high functionality.

The battery is a high-capacity 16.0Ah type, allowing for a long-distance ride of approximately 107 km in long mode, approximately 70 km in automatic mode and approximately 59km in power mode on a single full charge. The battery takes about 5 hours to charge.

The bicycle has a loop-shaped frame that makes it easy to get on and off, and comes with flat handlebars, a double stand, a large basket and a rear carrier with a maximum load capacity of 30kg. The combination of wide 26x1.75HE tires and an internal 3-speed transmission provides stable riding and a comfortable pedal feel, even when carrying a load.

The LCD switch not only displays the remaining battery level and driving distance, but also has an "inflation notification" function that estimates tire pressure and notifies you when it's time to inflate the tires.

The bike measures 1,865mm (length) x 585mm (width) x 780-960mm (saddle height). It weighs 27.1kg.

The price is 155,000 yen.

Source: Kakaku.com

© Japan Today