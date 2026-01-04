 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Kakaku.com
new products

Panasonic adds 2 limited-edition colors to electric assisted bicycle Timo S

0 Comments
TOKYO

Panasonic Cycletech has added two limited-edition colors to its electric assisted bicycle Timo S: "Matte Retro Blue" and "Matte Citrus Green." 

The Timo S is an electric assist bicycle designed for long-distance commuting to work or school. The addition of these limited-edition colors allows users to choose a color scheme that better suits their lifestyle while maintaining its high functionality. 

The battery is a high-capacity 16.0Ah type, allowing for a long-distance ride of approximately 107 km in long mode, approximately 70 km in automatic mode and approximately 59km in power mode on a single full charge. The battery takes about 5 hours to charge.

The bicycle has a loop-shaped frame that makes it easy to get on and off, and comes with flat handlebars, a double stand, a large basket and a rear carrier with a maximum load capacity of 30kg. The combination of wide 26x1.75HE tires and an internal 3-speed transmission provides stable riding and a comfortable pedal feel, even when carrying a load. 

The LCD switch not only displays the remaining battery level and driving distance, but also has an "inflation notification" function that estimates tire pressure and notifies you when it's time to inflate the tires.

The bike measures 1,865mm (length) x 585mm (width) x 780-960mm (saddle height). It weighs 27.1kg.

The price is 155,000 yen.

Source: Kakaku.com

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

Harunire Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan Trends 2025: What Changed and What’s Shaping 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Kobe Luminarie

GaijinPot Travel

The J-Find Visa: Japan’s New Path for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Year Worth Of Monthly Date Ideas in Japan For All Ages

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Candied Kumquat Recipe: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit With An Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Meet Cynthia Usui, A Career Break Advocate & Chief Empowerment Officer of Sekaia Inc.

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Books About Cats You Can Read in English

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog