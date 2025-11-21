Panasonic releases 'miyotto' recorder for watching programs without TV

Panasonic has released a "miyotto" network HDD recorder for watching programs even without a television.

With the growing number of households without televisions, the device will enable users to watch live and recorded TV programs on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, streaming devices, and smart projectors, via a dedicated app.

With the recent proliferation of online video streaming services, video content viewing styles have rapidly expanded beyond the living room TV to include smartphone and tablet apps for time- and location-independent viewing.

The range of viewing devices is also expanding, with the popularity of streaming devices and smart projectors. However, some users are inconvenienced by the lack of programs available on streaming services or programs that cannot be viewed in real time.

This product allows users to watch live and recorded programs and schedule recordings via a dedicated app on the living room TV, smartphones while on the go, and smart projectors in their own rooms. The recorder and each device are connected via a network, and the recorder also has built-in wireless LAN, allowing wireless connection to each device by connecting the recorder to an antenna.

The built-in 2 TB hard disk supports up to 15x recording, allowing you to store a large number of programs. Furthermore, the three tuners allow you to simultaneously record three programs with one unit, ensuring you won't miss any overlapping shows. The "Drama/Anime 1-Cour Automatic Recording" function automatically records approximately 90 days' worth of programs in a specified genre (drama/anime) and time slot (prime time/late night, etc). This ensures you won't miss new seasons of dramas, anime, or special dramas during program reorganization periods. Additionally, this unit supports simultaneous recording and viewing, allowing family members to watch different programs at the same time.

The device has a simple box design, approximately 15 cm high and 6 cm wide.

It is priced at around 55,000 yen.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the percentage of households owning a television was 91.5% in 2024, down from 96.2% in 2020. Chinese manufacturers are expanding their market share in the flat-screen TV market, leaving Japanese manufacturers struggling.

Source: Panasonic

© Japan Today