Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: beniyamiyake
new products

Pig with mosquito coil in its mouth, made as traditional sweets

0 Comments
By grape Japan
TOKYO

Beniya Miyake are makers of traditional Japanese sweets, known as wagashi, and the company has been around since the Edo period.

They make gorgeous traditional Japanese sweets which are beautifully presented. Sometimes they even make famous characters out of the wagashi.

The confectioners have an amazing and long history, and it’s safe to say that Beniya Miyake are doing their part to keep Japanese traditions alive through their sweets. One of their slightly more random creations has struck a chord with their summer loving clientele, as they managed to capture the seasonal feeling with one recognisable motif.

A pig with a mosquito coil in its mouth.

pig2.jpg
Photo: beniyamiyake

If you’re not familiar with this must-have Japanese summer item, it’s a traditional ceramic holder for the mosquito incense called a kayari buta.

KaotriSenko_1-1.jpg
Photo: masa | © PIXTA

But the sweets makers have taken some liberties with the original design. The flushed pink skin, the beady little eyes and big round mouth have made the pigs extra adorable. As usual with such sweet looking edibles, many people commented that they are too cute to eat.

If you want to check out more of Beniya Miyake's lovely creations take a look at their sweet-filled Twitter.

Source: beniyamiyake

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- “Maguro House” 2019! Tuna Carving & House Music in Japan’s Glitziest Host Club

-- Cute Plus Size Yukatas from Kimonomachi Available At Hankyu Summer Fes & Online Store

-- Magical Aladdin Themed Arabian Nights Afternoon Tea Comes to Tokyo Restaurants

© grape Japan

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #40: Growing Up Is Hard to Do

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Yahiko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

ALT

How to Take Sick Leave If You’re an ALT

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Summer Vacation 2019: Fun Places & Events In Tokyo To Take The Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Festivals

Tenjin Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Survey Reveals Japanese People’s Creative Uses for Rental Cars

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table