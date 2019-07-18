Pig with mosquito coil in its mouth, made as traditional sweets

By grape Japan

Beniya Miyake are makers of traditional Japanese sweets, known as wagashi, and the company has been around since the Edo period.

They make gorgeous traditional Japanese sweets which are beautifully presented. Sometimes they even make famous characters out of the wagashi.

The confectioners have an amazing and long history, and it’s safe to say that Beniya Miyake are doing their part to keep Japanese traditions alive through their sweets. One of their slightly more random creations has struck a chord with their summer loving clientele, as they managed to capture the seasonal feeling with one recognisable motif.

A pig with a mosquito coil in its mouth.

Photo: beniyamiyake

If you’re not familiar with this must-have Japanese summer item, it’s a traditional ceramic holder for the mosquito incense called a kayari buta.

Photo: masa | © PIXTA

But the sweets makers have taken some liberties with the original design. The flushed pink skin, the beady little eyes and big round mouth have made the pigs extra adorable. As usual with such sweet looking edibles, many people commented that they are too cute to eat.

If you want to check out more of Beniya Miyake's lovely creations take a look at their sweet-filled Twitter.

Source: beniyamiyake

