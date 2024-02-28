Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Ghibli Museum online shop
new products

Recreate the Ghibli Museum at home in cute miniature form

0 Comments
By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Tokyo’s Ghibli Museum is a shining display of the worldview of Studio Ghibli and its acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki, whose son Goro helped to design and build it at the turn of the century.

It’s one of the most magical places in the city, with design features that make visitors swoon, and now you can reconstruct it in miniature form, thanks to a new paper-craft kit being sold by the museum.

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.13.13.png

The Ghibli Museum Miniature Art Paper Craft Kit brings the entire scene to life in 1:250 scale, faithfully reproducing some of the site’s most iconic features, such as the curved walkway around the building and the Straw Hat Cafe, complete with the two trees that grow through the structure.

▼ The flags and outdoor seating are also included in the kit.

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.13.22.png

All parts are laser cut on colourful pieces of cardboard, making it lightweight and easy to fit into your suitcase.

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.13.32.png

The kit even includes a beautiful stand on which to construct the site, so that when it’s complete you can easily view it from a variety of angles.

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.13.43.png

If all the pieces in the above kit feel a bit daunting, then there are three less complex but equally adorable miniature kits available, which the museum recommends for first-timers to the craft.

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.13.54.png

These kits replicate three of the most popular sites at the museum:

▼ The “Robot Soldier on the Rooftop“…

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.14.09.png

▼ …”Totoro’s Faux Reception"

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.14.19.png

▼…and the “Catbus Room."

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.24.20.png

Each kit has everything you need to make them look exactly as they do in the photos.

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.14.30.png

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.14.39.png

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.14.48.png

The attention to detail is absolutely stunning, with fake greenery included to really bring the familiar scenes to life in your home.

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.27.29.png

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.15.04.png

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.15.13.png

▼ All the same details as the museum, only in miniature form.

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.15.22.png

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.15.32.png

The palm-sized Miniature Art kits are priced at 2,860 yen each, which is a good price for such a unique souvenir.

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.15.42.png

If you have more money to spare, you’ll want to splurge on the Ghibli Museum Miniature Art Kit, which comes with its own Totoro and Robot Soldier, for 22,000 yen.

▼ “ジブリ美術館を作ろう” (“Ghibli Bijutsukan wo Tsukuro”/”Let’s Make the Ghibli Museum”)

Screenshot-2024-03-02-at-10.15.52.png

The Ghibli Museum kit is currently being sold via pre-order here, with postage scheduled for mid-April, while the Robot Soldier Kit can currently be purchased here, Totoro here, and the Catbus here.

Source: Ghibli Museum online shop

Images: Ghibli Museum online shop

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Ghibli Museum now lets you bring features of the building home with you…in cute miniature form

-- Papercraft kit allows you to recreate mysterious village from Spirited Away in incredible detail

-- Studio Ghibli releases a Totoro wind chime with a century of craftsmanship behind it

© SoraNews24

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Life as a Ski Instructor in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ebino Plateau

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Saidoji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Spring Hinamatsuri Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mai Shoji, Freelance Announcer and Media Maven

Savvy Tokyo

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel