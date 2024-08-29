 Japan Today
Image: Ricoh Imaging Co
new products

Ricoh heavy-duty digital camera body is waterproof, dustproof, shock- and chemical-resistant

TOKYO

Ricoh Imaging Co Ltd has launched the Ricoh G900 II. This heavy-duty digital camera is designed to be highly resistant to water, dust, shock and chemicals, making it ideal for use at demanding worksites subjected to water, rain, dust and dirt, and in industries such as construction, disaster relief and healthcare.

The G900 II features shock-resistant performance to withstand a fall from 2.1 meters. Its accessible button positioning enhances operability, and its flawlessly contoured grip ensures a firm hold on the camera. It also inherits the wide neck strap of its predecessor, which enables two-point, cross-shoulder suspension to the ease of carrying and handling at worksites。

In addition to outdoor applications at civil engineering, construction and disaster relief sites, the G900 II can also be used in a wide range of indoor industries, at locations such as high-security workplaces thanks to the password-protected Camera Lock function inherited from its predecessor, and medical and manufacturing facilities requiring thorough cleansing and sterilization of equipment.　

When connected to a computer, it also functions as a web camera. Using its high-power, discharge-adjustable Ring Light unit and macro shooting capability from a minimum focusing distance of one centimeter, the user can deliver a well-illuminated, enlarged view of a small item to an audience during online business meetings.

Price: From 98,000 yen to 110,000 yen

Source: Ricoh Imaging Co

© Japan Today

