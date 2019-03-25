Ricoh launches high-end compact digital camera

Ricoh Co Ltd and Ricoh Imaging Co Ltd have released a new compact digital camera, the Ricoh GR III.

The GR series has long been popular as high-end compact digital cameras. The development of the Ricoh GR III was announced in September 2018.

Compared with the previous model, Ricoh renewed the major devices of the camera including the lens unit, image sensor and image processing engine.

As a lens unit, the company employed the newly-developed GR Lens18.3mm F2.8. Its angle of view is equivalent to 28mm, and its brightness is F2.8 (aperture). The angle of view and brightness are the same as those of the previous model. The new lens unit uses a thin optical system (four groups, six lenses). It enables macro-photographing of 6cm (shortest). It has a built-in ND filter equivalent to an exposure value of 2.

The large-size (APS-C) CMOS image sensor of the new camera is not equipped with a low-pass filter because Ricoh put priority on resolution. As an image processing engine, the company employed the newly-developed GR Engine 6, whose pixel count and maximum ISO sensitivity are about 24.24 million and 102,400, respectively.

For the auto-focusing (AF) function, the new camera uses both contrast AF, which has a high focusing accuracy, and image-plane phase-difference AF, which operates at high speeds. The SR (Shake Reduction) built-in image stabilization realizes an image stabilization effect equivalent to an exposure value of 4.

While the new camera comes with the large-size APS-C sensor, its main unit is as small as the GR Digital IV equipped with the small-size (1/1.7-inch) sensor. Its starting time is about 0.8 seconds.

The LCD monitor of the camera is a 3.0-inch type. It has about 1.037 million dots and supports touch operations. It supports Bluetooth and wireless LAN and can work in conjunction with a smartphone. It can be charged via a USB Type-C connector.

Price: From around 104,000 yen.

External Link

https://tech.nikkeibp.co.jp/en/index.html

© Nikkei Technology Online