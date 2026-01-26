Rollable food warmer keeps your food warm until the very end, preventing it from cooling down during meals

Generation Pass Co Ltd is releasing the new "simplus" series of food warmers that help keep food warm and tasty until the very end.

These products feature three temperature settings (60/80/100°C) and a simple touch panel operation that focuses on power and temperature control. They're perfect for hotpots, platters, breakfast, teatime, and other dining occasions, as well as for defrosting frozen foods and allowing dough to rise (60°C).

Image: PR Times

The warmer is made of soft silicone, allowing it to be rolled up for compact storage when not in use and is easy to clean.

Price: 7,299 yen.

Available from the simplus online store.

Source: PR Times

© Japan Today