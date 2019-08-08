Samurai sword quality knives inspired by blades of famous Japanese swordsmen

By grape Japan

Nikken Cutlery makes their home in the town of Seki, Gifu Prefecture. Seki is famous for its rich tradition and history of samurai sword making, as well as its state-of-the-art Japanese cutlery, and Nikken Cutlery has fully embraced that local heritage in the past with letter openers inspired by some of Japan's most famous swordsmen.

They're continuing with that tradition, this time with what appears to be a successful crowdfunding effort to produce expertly crafted high quality knives inspired by the signature blades of three of Japan's most prolific swordsmen.

At the time of writing, the campaign on Japanese crowdfunding site Makuake has already reached 92% of its goal, meaning we are very likely to see an official release of exceptional Japanese knives (for use in the kitchen and outdoors) modeled after the swords of Ryoma Sakamoto, Toshijo Hijikata, and Nobunaga Oda. Each blade was crafted by Seki blade experts, and hopes to recapture the quality of sharpness of Japan's famous swordsman.

Ryoma Sakamoto

Photo: Nikken Cutlery

Now romanticized in Japanese popular culture, Sakamoto was leader of the movement to overthrow the Tokugawa shogunate during Japan's Bakumatsu period. This knife carries the motif of his sword, Mutsunokami Yoshiyuki.

Toshijo Hijikata

Photo: Nikken Cutlery

Hijikata was knwon as the "Demon Vice-Commander" of the Shinsengumi special police force, the blade is inspired by his sword, the Izumino Kami Kanseda.

Nobunaga Oda

Photo: Nikken Cutlery

A powerful feudal lord who attempted to unify Japan during the late Sengoku period, the blade carries the motif of his favored Heshikiri-Hasebe.

The authentic sword-like grip actually translates well to the kitchen making a slip of the hand less likely. Each swordsman's crest adorning the blade adds a shine of authenticity as well.

With the crowdfunding goal in sight, it looks like we should be getting samurai sword quality knives to prepare our meals in the future.

