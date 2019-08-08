Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Nikken Cutlery
new products

Samurai sword quality knives inspired by blades of famous Japanese swordsmen

0 Comments
By grape Japan
TOKYO

Nikken Cutlery makes their home in the town of Seki, Gifu Prefecture. Seki is famous for its rich tradition and history of samurai sword making, as well as its state-of-the-art Japanese cutlery, and Nikken Cutlery has fully embraced that local heritage in the past with letter openers inspired by some of Japan's most famous swordsmen.

They're continuing with that tradition, this time with what appears to be a successful crowdfunding effort to produce expertly crafted high quality knives inspired by the signature blades of three of Japan's most prolific swordsmen.

At the time of writing, the campaign on Japanese crowdfunding site Makuake has already reached 92% of its goal, meaning we are very likely to see an official release of exceptional Japanese knives (for use in the kitchen and outdoors) modeled after the swords of Ryoma Sakamoto, Toshijo Hijikata, and Nobunaga Oda. Each blade was crafted by Seki blade experts, and hopes to recapture the quality of sharpness of Japan's famous swordsman.

Ryoma Sakamoto

sakmoto.png
Photo: Nikken Cutlery

Now romanticized in Japanese popular culture, Sakamoto was leader of the movement to overthrow the Tokugawa shogunate during Japan's Bakumatsu period. This knife carries the motif of his sword, Mutsunokami Yoshiyuki.

Toshijo Hijikata

hiji.png
Photo: Nikken Cutlery

Hijikata was knwon as the "Demon Vice-Commander" of the Shinsengumi special police force, the blade is inspired by his sword, the Izumino Kami Kanseda.

Nobunaga Oda

odan.png
Photo: Nikken Cutlery

A powerful feudal lord who attempted to unify Japan during the late Sengoku period, the blade carries the motif of his favored Heshikiri-Hasebe.

The authentic sword-like grip actually translates well to the kitchen making a slip of the hand less likely. Each swordsman's crest adorning the blade adds a shine of authenticity as well.

With the crowdfunding goal in sight, it looks like we should be getting samurai sword quality knives to prepare our meals in the future.

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Japanese Twitter User Shares Grandfather’s Miracle War Story and Photos of Life-Saving Item

-- Lacking Expensive Plastic Food Samples, Japanese Restaurant Goes Back to Basics and Wins New Customers

-- Titans Attack the Roppongi Skyline in Mori Tower’s Open-Air Shingeki no Kyojin AR Rooftop Experience

© grape Japan

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Sponsored Post

Sail Training Ship Nippon Maru: A Must-Add To Your Yokohama Itinerary

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

Comiket (Comic Market)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Culture

Starbucks Get Fruity With New Line of Peach-Flavored Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

Unexpected Fees to Expect in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Tweet of the Week #43: Earthquake? This Cat DGAF

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Fukuroi Enshu Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Mother-Daughter Day Out: Pampering and Connecting at the Enoshima Island Spa

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining