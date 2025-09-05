 Japan Today
Image: King Jim
new products

Say goodbye to long meetings with the Visual Bar Timer

TOKYO

It’s been said that the most productive meetings are the shortest ones. With 15-30 minutes for routine updates and under 60 minutes for discussions. Shorter meetings add pressure to finish the agenda, the discussion is more focused and everyone comes in more prepared.

The first step to a productive meeting is to decide if it’s even necessary. If it is, then estimate how long each topic needs to be discussed; from there, set a strict timer to keep everything on track. Long meetings aren’t just draining; they are also expensive.  

Never have another meeting run longer than it should with the Visual Bar Timer from King Jim. This large-format timer converts the remaining time into a bold horizontal bar everyone can grasp at a glance. Choose timer mode to count down or up, repeat mode for work/break cycles or clock mode. You can mount it in three ways to suit classrooms, meeting rooms and seminar spaces. At 515 mm wide, it’s easy to see just how much time is left in the meeting and the timer handles long sessions with ease. 

Scheduled to release in Japan on September 26 for ¥18,000 plus tax.

Source: King Jim

