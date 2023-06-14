Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Skechers Rocks The Rolling Stones in New Collab
The new Skechers x The Rolling Stones sneaker collection pairs the band's legendary logo with the footwear brand's signature comfort technologies. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Skechers rocks The Rolling Stones in new collaboration

LONDON

Skechers is headlining with one of the world’s most famous rock ‘n’ roll bands for its latest collaboration: The Rolling Stones. Produced in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's industry-leading merchandise and brand management company, the new Skechers x The Rolling Stones collection features the band’s trademark tongue logo on a unique collection of Skechers sneakers for women and men, launching Thursday.

“We love partnering with brands that offer great product and giving our fans something new they can enjoy,” said The Rolling Stones. “And Skechers is the one to wear for anyone who wants style and the most incredible comfort.”

“For six decades, the Stones have endured like no other—rebelling, conquering and being listened to by billions. Nearly every adult on this planet knows their iconic logo,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Skechers x The Rolling Stones styles are the ultimate band merch from one of the biggest names in rock!”

The partnership follows decades of musical artists fronting The Comfort Technology Company™, whose footwear collections have been promoted by legendary musicians like Ringo Starr, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Snoop Dogg and Doja Cat.

Featuring the modern Skechers Uno, canvas slip-on, lug and cup sole designs, the Skechers x The Rolling Stones collection will launch exclusively at the RS No.9 Carnaby on 15 June, followed by stores across the UK and EU on June 22. The offering will also be available at skechers.co.uk and select Skechers retail stores around the globe.

