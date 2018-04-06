Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The one-stall type Photo: Nishimu Electronics Industries
new products

Solar-powered flush toilet does not need water supply, sewerage facilities

2 Comments
By Sousuke Kudou
TOKYO

Nishimu Electronics Industries Co Ltd has developed a solar-powered flush toilet that does not need to be supplied with water or electricity and does not generate sludge.

The toilet uses a technology to crush filth and microorganisms that have a high ability to process filth. It decomposes excrement into water and CO2. It hardly generates sludge, and the human waste does not need to be collected or disposed of.

Also, the toilet removes Escherichia coli and impurities with filters and uses recycled water as washing water, eliminating the need for water supply and sewerage facilities.

It is equipped with 1.5kW of solar panels and an 8kWh lithium-ion (Li-ion) rechargeable battery. Its power consumption is 400W.

2 Comments
“It hardly generates sludge” must mean that the filters need cleaning. (?)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

400W toilet?

It hardly generates sludge, and the human waste does not need to be collected or disposed of.

Seems like marketing speak (i.e. lies), but if this can be used in ballparks, never needs emptying, call me impressed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

