Solar-powered flush toilet does not need water supply, sewerage facilities

By Sousuke Kudou

Nishimu Electronics Industries Co Ltd has developed a solar-powered flush toilet that does not need to be supplied with water or electricity and does not generate sludge.

The toilet uses a technology to crush filth and microorganisms that have a high ability to process filth. It decomposes excrement into water and CO2. It hardly generates sludge, and the human waste does not need to be collected or disposed of.

Also, the toilet removes Escherichia coli and impurities with filters and uses recycled water as washing water, eliminating the need for water supply and sewerage facilities.

It is equipped with 1.5kW of solar panels and an 8kWh lithium-ion (Li-ion) rechargeable battery. Its power consumption is 400W.

