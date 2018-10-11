Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Starbucks Japan unveils new Halloween Witch and Halloween Princess Frappuccino

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

It hasn’t even been a fortnight since we were sitting at Starbucks licking our lips after tasting their brand new pumpkin Frappuccino. But things move fast in the world of seasonal beverages in Japan, so it’s time to get ready for another new release this month, and now there are two limited-edition Frappucino beverages coming our way.

▼ Say hello to the Halloween Witch and the Halloween Princess.

starbucks-japan-halloween-witch-halloween-princess-frappuccino-drinks-limited-edition-japanese11.png

These mouthwatering photos show us everything we need to know about the new seasonal beverages. Both contain the delicious flavor of apple, but the big question is: Are you a witch or a princess? Let’s take a look at the different apple combinations to find out.

First up is the decadently dark witch version, which contains a vivid red apple compote on the bottom layer, followed by a middle layer made from a whole caramel-flavored cookie, blended into the drink to create a “dark apple” dessert sensation when combined with the compote. The drink is finished off with a chocolate sauce dripping around the inside of the cup and on the whipped cream topping, to make all your witchy Halloween fantasies come true.

starbucks-japan-halloween-witch-halloween-princess-frappuccino-drinks-limited-edition-japanese41.png

On the other side of the naughty/nice scale is the Halloween Princess Frappuccino, which blends the apple compote into the drink with white mocha sauce and whipped cream, to create a sweet and milky apple flavour. A sprinkling of tiny sugar pearls in pink and blue complete the princess mood while evoking the image of a glamorous ball gown.

Complementing the new Halloween drink duo are a couple of matching doughnuts (price TBA). The witch variety contains a bright red apple compote filling, with chocolate icing and crunchy dark cocoa pieces, while the princess variety contains a melt-in-the-mouth smooth pink icing, topped off with a splash of edible silver glitter and sugar pearls for a bittersweet apple experience.

starbucks-japan-halloween-witch-halloween-princess-frappuccino-drinks-limited-edition-japanese2.png

The Halloween Witch and Halloween Princess Frappuccino will be available in a tall size only for 590 yen at Starbucks outlets around the country from Oct 18-31.

Source: Starbucks Japan

© SoraNews24

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

