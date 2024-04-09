 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Starbucks Japan
new products

Starbucks releases special sparkly tumbler in Japan to support diversity

0 Comments
By SoraNews24
TOKYO

Starbucks tumblers are some of the most sought-after items around, and Japan has been blessed with a lot of the most desirable varieties. This trend for spoiling Japanese customers with regional-exclusives shows no signs of stopping, especially now that the chain is releasing a new Cold Cup Tumbler No Filter, which encapsulates the chain’s ethos that “You need a ‘filter’ to make coffee, but you shouldn’t put a ‘filter’ on people’s hearts.”

This celebration of diversity is seen in the tumbler design, which is said to “shine, just like the individuality of people”. The chain hopes the dazzling surface will act as a reminder to “live like yourself” and shine bright, with a colorful star cap on the included straw adding an extra pop of individuality to the tumbler.

Starbucks aims to foster a society where everyone can live like themselves, and people are able to eliminate filters such as assumptions and prejudices in order to simply accept each other. The “No Filter” initiative, which previously saw the release of other colorful goods such as 2023’s color-changing cold drink cups, aims to draw attention to the importance of inclusivity, and customers who purchase the tumbler will also receive a “No Filter” sticker to help spread awareness.

Screenshot-2024-04-12-at-11.00.03.png

The rainbow colors on the tumbler and stickers show support for the LGBTQI+ community, and Starbucks hopes the campaign will help to create a place where people can live without filters and feel welcomed and comfortable. The chain will be putting its money where its mouth is too, by directing some of the profits from sales towards its “Rainbow School Project”, which has been helping to promote understanding of LGBTQI+ issues in schools. The project is now in its fourth year, and has so far held 57 classes, reaching 12,727 young people and educators, with Starbucks employees sharing their own personal experiences and stories firsthand.

With Pride Month in June fast approaching, now is the perfect time to grab one of the new tumblers, and its large 710-milliliter capacity will help you stay hydrated on sunny outings, where its uneven surface will catch the light and reflect its rays on to you and all the people around you.

The tumbler can be purchased at Starbucks stores nationwide while stocks last for 3,050 yen.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Starbucks Japan’s newest Frappuccino is a summer cake delight

-- Starbucks celebrates its 25th anniversary in Japan with a special commemorative drinkware range

-- Starbucks Japan’s new cake Frappuccino brings sunshine to our taste buds

© SoraNews24

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves for Home Decor

Savvy Tokyo

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog

Suwa Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Textbooks for Advanced Learners for Business, the JLPT and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Bethany “Bitsii” Nakamura on Breathing New Life into Abandoned Homes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 New Japanese Skincare Products for Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shirahone Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 8 – 14, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog