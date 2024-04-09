Starbucks releases special sparkly tumbler in Japan to support diversity

By SoraNews24

Starbucks tumblers are some of the most sought-after items around, and Japan has been blessed with a lot of the most desirable varieties. This trend for spoiling Japanese customers with regional-exclusives shows no signs of stopping, especially now that the chain is releasing a new Cold Cup Tumbler No Filter, which encapsulates the chain’s ethos that “You need a ‘filter’ to make coffee, but you shouldn’t put a ‘filter’ on people’s hearts.”

This celebration of diversity is seen in the tumbler design, which is said to “shine, just like the individuality of people”. The chain hopes the dazzling surface will act as a reminder to “live like yourself” and shine bright, with a colorful star cap on the included straw adding an extra pop of individuality to the tumbler.

Starbucks aims to foster a society where everyone can live like themselves, and people are able to eliminate filters such as assumptions and prejudices in order to simply accept each other. The “No Filter” initiative, which previously saw the release of other colorful goods such as 2023’s color-changing cold drink cups, aims to draw attention to the importance of inclusivity, and customers who purchase the tumbler will also receive a “No Filter” sticker to help spread awareness.

The rainbow colors on the tumbler and stickers show support for the LGBTQI+ community, and Starbucks hopes the campaign will help to create a place where people can live without filters and feel welcomed and comfortable. The chain will be putting its money where its mouth is too, by directing some of the profits from sales towards its “Rainbow School Project”, which has been helping to promote understanding of LGBTQI+ issues in schools. The project is now in its fourth year, and has so far held 57 classes, reaching 12,727 young people and educators, with Starbucks employees sharing their own personal experiences and stories firsthand.

With Pride Month in June fast approaching, now is the perfect time to grab one of the new tumblers, and its large 710-milliliter capacity will help you stay hydrated on sunny outings, where its uneven surface will catch the light and reflect its rays on to you and all the people around you.

The tumbler can be purchased at Starbucks stores nationwide while stocks last for 3,050 yen.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

