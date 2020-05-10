Stay cool with Chocolate Mint Sablé sandwich cookies from Ginza Cozy Corner

By Ben K, grape Japan

With summer just around the corner and the temperatures already exceeding 30 C in some parts of Japan, it's only natural that many residents are thinking of cool and refreshing things to eat and drink.

Chocolate mint is one of the key players when it comes to summer treat flavors in this country. In fact, the flavor is so popular that its believers are jokingly likened to members of a party (党 to) and called チョコミン党 chocominto (no affiliation with the jiminto, an abbreviation for the LDP).

Chocominto can find their party's flavors in everything from ice cream bars, KitKats and even flavored butter, just to name a few.

If you're looking for a high-quality chocolate mint treat to enjoy by yourself or to offer as a gift to that chocomint-loving friend or family member, there's a new offering by one of Japan's most famous sweet shops which you may want to consider.

Ginza Cozy Corner's Chocolate Mint Sablé sandwich cookies

Ever since it opened its first shop in Ginza in 1948, Ginza Cozy Corner has been serving tasty desserts, ranging from its famous strawberry shortcake to fruit tarts, cakes, jellies, as well as take-home cookies, cakes and other sweet gifts.

Now for a limited time, Ginza Cozy Corner is debuting their Chocolate Mint Sablé, a chocolate sandwich cookie with a filling of refreshing mint cream. Following previous offerings such as their summer milk crepe (chocolate mint filling) and the chocolate mint dessert cup, this new chocolate mint dessert is easy to take home and offer as a gift.

Photo: PR Times

To create a smooth texture they used fermented butter in the cream, creating a refreshing and satisfying mint cream filling which harmonizes perfectly with the chocolate sablé cookie with a crunchy texture and rich chocolate taste.

Single package: 129 yen (incl. tax)

Set of three: 388 yen (incl. tax)

When: May 12 to end of July

For more information, visit Ginza Cozy Corner's website here.

