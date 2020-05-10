Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Photo: PR Times
new products

Stay cool with Chocolate Mint Sablé sandwich cookies from Ginza Cozy Corner

0 Comments
By Ben K, grape Japan
TOKYO

With summer just around the corner and the temperatures already exceeding 30 C in some parts of Japan, it's only natural that many residents are thinking of cool and refreshing things to eat and drink.

Chocolate mint is one of the key players when it comes to summer treat flavors in this country. In fact, the flavor is so popular that its believers are jokingly likened to members of a party (党 to) and called チョコミン党 chocominto (no affiliation with the jiminto, an abbreviation for the LDP).

Chocominto can find their party's flavors in everything from ice cream barsKitKats and even flavored butter, just to name a few.

If you're looking for a high-quality chocolate mint treat to enjoy by yourself or to offer as a gift to that chocomint-loving friend or family member, there's a new offering by one of Japan's most famous sweet shops which you may want to consider.

Ginza Cozy Corner's Chocolate Mint Sablé sandwich cookies

Ever since it opened its first shop in Ginza in 1948, Ginza Cozy Corner has been serving tasty desserts, ranging from its famous strawberry shortcake to fruit tarts, cakes, jellies, as well as take-home cookies, cakes and other sweet gifts.

Now for a limited time, Ginza Cozy Corner is debuting their Chocolate Mint Sablé, a chocolate sandwich cookie with a filling of refreshing mint cream. Following previous offerings such as their summer milk crepe (chocolate mint filling) and the chocolate mint dessert cup, this new chocolate mint dessert is easy to take home and offer as a gift.

Cozymint_2.jpg
Photo: PR Times

To create a smooth texture they used fermented butter in the cream, creating a refreshing and satisfying mint cream filling which harmonizes perfectly with the chocolate sablé cookie with a crunchy texture and rich chocolate taste.

Single package: 129 yen (incl. tax)

Set of three: 388 yen (incl. tax)

When: May 12 to end of July

For more information, visit Ginza Cozy Corner's website here.

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Hello Kitty World 2 now available internationally in English version

-- Turn any food into a cute long-tailed tit thanks to Japanese edible bird stickers

-- Japanese charming cartoon cheese cheesecake is an easy to make delight

© grape Japan

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #80: Cats Spooked by Thunder But Completely Ignore Earthquake Alarms

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

#StayAtHome

Covid-19: Who Is Vulnerable And How To Protect Them

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Echizen Ono Castle

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: April 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Art & Culture

The Tale Of Genji: A Very Modern 1,000 Years Old Novel

Savvy Tokyo