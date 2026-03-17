Studio Ghibli adds new anime tumblers to its cool streetwear brand in Japan

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

If you love Studio Ghibli but shy away from cutesy merchandise, then there’s a brand you should know about, and it’s called GBL. Short for “Ghibli”, GBL was first launched by the studio in 2017 as an American casual clothing brand, and soon became a cooler alternative to Ghibli’s official Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain, selling everything from Hawaiaan shirts through to skateboards and clocks.

Now, the brand is bringing its trademark sense of effortless cool to the world of tumblers, by collaborating with stylish Japanese kitchenware brand Thermo Mug to give us two designs that tip the hat to "Laputa: Castle in the Sky" and "Kiki’s Delivery Service."

▼ The first tumbler features “ポムじいさん” (“Pom Jiisan”), or Uncle Pom, from "Laputa: Castle in the Sky."

Uncle Pom is a great choice of character for this Thermo Mug, as his rugged look and ready-for-anything personality reflects the strength of the bottle and the conditions it can stand up to.

The mug is designed for the great outdoors, with its 600-milliliter capacity making it ideal for outdoor excursions and lunch breaks in the park.

▼ Fans of "Kiki’s Delivery Service" can stay hydrated with the help of Ursula.

▼ The wide mouth makes these bottles easy to clean.

Thermo Mug is a relatively young Japanese brand, having been born in 2000, but it’s quickly become popular with trendsetters for its sleek designs, excellent heat/cold retention abilities, and fashionable colourways.

As a “fashion item that adds color to your lifestyle”, the Thermo Mug is a very cool way to look cool while keeping your drinks cool, or look hot while keeping your drinks hot, and the new Ghibli-branded designs can be purchased at GBL stores and online (links below) priced at 6,050 yen.

Related: GBL Store List

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Studio Ghibli now sells Ursula’s backpack from Kiki’s Delivery Service at its anime shop in Japan

-- Studio Ghibli releases new mug tumblers featuring anime movie characters

-- Studio Ghibli adds new anime socks to its GBL merchandise store in Japan

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2026/03/20/studio-ghibli-adds-new-anime-tumblers-to-its-cool-streetwear-brand-in-japan/

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