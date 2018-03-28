Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Maria Regale (left) contains the scents of jasmine and pear, while Lovely Melody has rose and freesia notes.
new products

Studio Ghibli enters the perfume game with launch of 'Kiki’s Delivery Service' body mist line

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

For fans of the anime of Studio Ghibli, the Donguri Kyowakoku chain has just about anything you can imagine, from "Spirited Away" No Face coin banks to magical light-up "Laputa" pendants. But just when we thought the stores had mined every last possible avenue of Ghibli-related merchandise, Donguri Kyowakoku has once again thought far outside the box.

As of this week, Donguri Kyowakoku is offering a line of "Kiki’s Delivery Service" perfumes. Four different scents are available, each inside a bottle decorated either with little witch entrepreneur Kiki or her black cat familiar Jiji.

The Kiki’s Delivery Service Body Mist line is a joint venture with fragrance Fernanda. Two of the aromas, Maria Regale and Lovely Melody, are part of the company’s preexisting favorites.

kp-1.png

The remaining two are original fragrances made just for the Kiki collaboration. Thankfully, Fernanda decided against modeling either after the strong tobacco scent that likely surrounds longtime heavy smoker and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, instead opting for orange and rose in My Story, and peach, jasmine, and honey for Magic Moment.

The body mists contain a moisturizing agent, and Donguri Kyowakoku says they’re safe to use on your face, hair, and clothing fabric, so you could even use them as a Fabreeze substitute if you’ve gone out for some particularly pungent ramen after building up an appetite binge-watching anime.

All four varieties are identically priced at 1,500 yen for a 100-milliliter bottle. Alternatively, the whole set can be purchased here through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop for 6,000 yen.

Related: Donguri Kyowakoku

Source: PR Times via Ghibli no Sekai

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Traveling with Totoro (and Kiki too)! Official Studio Ghibli suitcases go on sale

-- Studio Ghibli Steam Cream body lotion is this winter’s must-have anime beauty product

-- Studio Ghibli releases line of coasters, makes us reach for our wallets

© SoraNews24

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Kunozan Toshogu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Kuroe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Business Organizations

Italian festival in Tokyo: Italia, amore mio! April 21-22

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Health & Beauty

5 Japanese Beauty Queens To Follow On YouTube

Savvy Tokyo