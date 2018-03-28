Studio Ghibli enters the perfume game with launch of 'Kiki’s Delivery Service' body mist line

Maria Regale (left) contains the scents of jasmine and pear, while Lovely Melody has rose and freesia notes.

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

For fans of the anime of Studio Ghibli, the Donguri Kyowakoku chain has just about anything you can imagine, from "Spirited Away" No Face coin banks to magical light-up "Laputa" pendants. But just when we thought the stores had mined every last possible avenue of Ghibli-related merchandise, Donguri Kyowakoku has once again thought far outside the box.

As of this week, Donguri Kyowakoku is offering a line of "Kiki’s Delivery Service" perfumes. Four different scents are available, each inside a bottle decorated either with little witch entrepreneur Kiki or her black cat familiar Jiji.

The Kiki’s Delivery Service Body Mist line is a joint venture with fragrance Fernanda. Two of the aromas, Maria Regale and Lovely Melody, are part of the company’s preexisting favorites.

The remaining two are original fragrances made just for the Kiki collaboration. Thankfully, Fernanda decided against modeling either after the strong tobacco scent that likely surrounds longtime heavy smoker and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, instead opting for orange and rose in My Story, and peach, jasmine, and honey for Magic Moment.

The body mists contain a moisturizing agent, and Donguri Kyowakoku says they’re safe to use on your face, hair, and clothing fabric, so you could even use them as a Fabreeze substitute if you’ve gone out for some particularly pungent ramen after building up an appetite binge-watching anime.

All four varieties are identically priced at 1,500 yen for a 100-milliliter bottle. Alternatively, the whole set can be purchased here through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop for 6,000 yen.

Source: PR Times via Ghibli no Sekai

