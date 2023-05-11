Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Studio Ghibli
new products

Studio Ghibli now sells plush toys seen on Howl’s bed from 'Howl’s Moving Castle'

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Studio Ghibli sells a wide range of merchandise through its Donguri Kyowakoku (“Acorn Republic”) chainstores, but the majority of these products are dedicated to leading characters from their most popular films.

So whenever the studio creates a product that shines a light on some of its lesser-known characters, it’s a chance for Ghibli fans to add some rare items to their collections, and that’s exactly what’s happening today with the release of the Plush Toys From Howl’s Room.

Screen-Shot-2023-05-13-at-10.19.48.png

If these faces don’t look familiar to you, that’s likely because they have very little screen time, appearing only for a few moments in the 2004 animated feature "Howl’s Moving Castle."

▼ The plushies can be seen on Howl’s bed in his room, after he retreats there to deal with the stress of his hair changing color.

Screen-Shot-2023-05-13-at-10.19.59.png

The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance of these plushies make them all the more curious, and highly sought after. In fact, they were previously available at Donguri Kyowakoku but sold out due to popular demand, so this re-release is a welcome one, especially for fans who missed out on owning one last time around.

Screen-Shot-2023-05-13-at-10.20.10.png

The plushies are sold as a set of two, with one covered in stripes and the other featuring long lashes and a blue cow-like pattern, perfectly replicating the plushies seen in the film.

Screen-Shot-2023-05-13-at-10.20.19.png

According to the product description, these cute plushies will heal you with their soft and springy bodies and “indefinable expressions”.

▼ Pop them on your bed and you’ll be able to channel your inner Howl as you drift off to sleep every night.

Screen-Shot-2023-05-13-at-10.20.29.png

The plushies can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores nationwide and online from 12 May, priced at 7,700 yen for the pair. They’re only available in limited numbers, though, so you’ll want to get in quick before they sell out — like the Ghibli humidifiers, a re-release may not happen again.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku 

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Hin from Howl’s Moving Castle now comes as amazingly detailed life-sized figure【Photos】

-- Studio Ghibli releases line of coasters, makes us reach for our wallets

© SoraNews24

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

