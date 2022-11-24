Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR Times
new products

Super comfy Slowpoke chair lets you melt into a Pokemon’s warm embrace

0 Comments
By grape Japan
TOKYO

Contrary to his lazy demeanor, Water/Psychic-type Pokemon has actually been quite active in Japan, being named an official ambassador of Kagawa prefecture, and thus taking over its hotel rooms, hot springs, and public transportation.

It looks like Slowpoke (or Yadon as he's known in Japan) has found a way to work while lounging, however, and with the intention of making you just as lazy. That's because Japanese furniture company Cellutane is releasing this big and comfy Slowpoke chair.

Technically, the official name of the product is the Slowpoke (Yadon) Bean Sofa, but no matter what you call it the micro bead and urethane filled chair is especially designed by Cellutane to provide extra comfy sits for long periods of time, and it perfectly captures Slowpoke's spaced out but very content facial expression and distinctive tail right down to the last detail.

sub4-577.jpg

sub6-386.jpg

You can even pair it with a Poke Ball ottoman to rest your feet, also sold by Cellutane.

Screen-Shot-2022-11-26-at-10.43.14.png

It measures at 920 mm (width) x 1010 mm (wide) x 720 mm (height) and weighs approximately 8.75 kg. With a machine washable cover, it's easy to keep clean as well.

Those hoping to melt into the warm embrace of Slowpoke can do so for 28,400 yen, ordering from Cellutane directly or other online retailers like Rakuten.

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Way too cute to eat Japanese tanuki donuts will put a magical sweets spell on you

-- Cat ramen master figurines are here to serve up no-nonsense noodles and fun for ramen lovers

-- A bear in a hot pot? The Japanese picture puzzle that has netizens stumped

© grape Japan

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog