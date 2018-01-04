Super-telephoto zoom lens has built-in 1.4x teleconverter for superior agility and performance

Nikon Corp has released the AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR, a super-telephoto zoom lens with a built-in 1.4x teleconverter and compatible with Nikon FX-format digital SLR cameras.

The AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR is a super-telephoto zoom lens that covers a broad range of focal lengths — from 180 mm to 400 mm — when used with an FX-format camera. In addition, the AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR is the first NIKKOR lens for Nikon SLR cameras to be equipped with a teleconverter. The built-in 1.4x teleconverter enables extension of the maximum focal length to 560 mm.

The AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR offers simple operation that can adapt to the demands of professional shooting locations and situations. The teleconverter switch can be operated while gripping the camera, allowing immediate switching from the 180-400 mm range of focal lengths to the 252-560 mm range while looking through the viewfinder. Operation that does not interrupt or interfere with shooting has been taken into consideration with the design of the lens. For example, bearings have been adopted for the tripod collar ring, enabling smooth transition between horizontal and vertical shooting orientation, and the zoom ring has been positioned for easy operation while the user holds onto the tripod collar. What's more, the lens demonstrates superior agility with a weight of approximately 3,500 g/7 lb 11.4 oz, even with its built-in teleconverter, as well as superior dust- and drip-resistance and dirt repellency.

The lens is constructed with the latest optical design that includes the use of one fluorite lens element and eight ED glass elements for extremely sharp and detailed rendering that is compatible with high-pixel-count digital cameras beginning at maximum aperture. In addition, the use of Nano Crystal Coat and other anti-reflective coatings effectively suppresses ghost and flare for extremely clear images.

The algorithm that controls motor drive, implemented on the AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR, has also been enhanced for better AF tracking performance. Furthermore, the lens is equipped with a Vibration Reduction (VR) mechanism that provides camera shake compensation equivalent to a 4.0-stop* increase in shutter speed in NORMAL mode, either with or without the use of the built-in teleconverter. The VR modes include SPORT mode that enables photography of sporting events and other moving subjects with a stable viewfinder image.

The AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR effectively supports the active super-telephoto shooting demanded by professionals who photograph action from a distance, such as for field sports, with superior agility and operation, and the latest optical performance.

Price: About 1,470,000 yen

