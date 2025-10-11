 Japan Today
Image: The Pillow
new products

Sweet dreams with The Pillow

TOKYO

We spend about a third of our lives asleep. During this time, our body repairs itself by regulating our hormones and metabolism, restores energy and our brain clears toxins. As such, it’s essential to use the right mattress that supports our body as it heals and the right pillow to protect our neck. It isn’t just about buying the softest pillow on the market; you need something that matches your shoulder width and sleeping position. Having the right pillow can keep you breathing better and wake up feeling fresh. 

If you’re in the market for a new pillow, The Pillow might just be the answer to your problems. Say goodbye to picking between generic pillow sizes that are mostly just slabs of leveled-out cushioning. Choosing the right pillow starts with a thorough diagnosis that covers your sleep posture and preferences. Then the brand makes a custom-made pillow to your liking. The Pillow is designed to keep its shape and support over time. It’s the perfect blend of form and function.

Prices vary depending on The Pillow; check out the official website for more details.

