Image: Donguri Kyowakoku
new products

Totoro gamaguchi pouches will hold whatever you want them to

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

The Japanese word gamaguchi translates literally into English as “frog mouth,” but the language didn’t really need a single, specialized vocabulary word for discussing that part of amphibian anatomy. You’re much more likely to hear gamaguchi being used in its fashion-related figurative meaning, where it describes a pouch with a metal clasp that stretches from one end to the other and lets you open it up wide, resembling a frog with an open mouth.

Because of this, the only time you’ll encounter gamaguchi pouches that actually look like frogs are if the designer has a thing for puns. For example, today we’re taking a look at some gamaguchi pouches that are shaped like Totoro.

screenshot-2025-12-15-at-8-11-53.png

Recently restocked at Studio Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku, these Totoro gamaguchi pouches forgo the fuzzy fur of a plushie and are instead made of smooth, sleek silicone. That makes them sturdy without being bulky, and in a clever design idea, Totoro’s ears are actually the prongs you push on to open up the clasp.

screenshot-2025-12-15-at-8-12-08.png

screenshot-2025-12-15-at-8-12-16.png

Within the "My Neighbor Totoro" anime movie the gray version is the “big” Totoro and the blue one the “medium,” with quite a big height difference, but the two pouches are identically sized, with matching proportions and a “height” of 9.5 centimeters.

Donguri Kyowakoku recommends them for holding accessories, keys, and coins, and they look like they’d also be handy for keeping candies in, or acorns, if you’re out for a stroll in some Ghibli-esque woodlands.

screenshot-2025-12-15-at-8-12-37.png

The pouches are priced at 2,970 yen each, and can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku

