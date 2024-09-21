 Japan Today
Image: Thanko
new products

Trim your pets’ nails with the Thanko Electric Nail Clipper

TOKYO

For first-time pet owners, it’s essential to start and maintain a regular grooming routine with your fur babies. Beyond the regular bath, a trip to the pet salon for a regular trim can help keep your pet flea-free, lessen shedding and help you monitor for any skin-released issues. Trimming nails, on the other hand, can prevent infections, reduce the risk of injury and help improve their posture and gait. The earlier you establish a set grooming routine, the easier it will be to manage as your pet matures. As pet salons can be a costly investment, another alternative would be to study and learn how to groom your pet yourself. 

7_000000004523.jpg
Image: Thanko

The Electric Nail Clipper by Thanko is made for first-time pet owners. It comes with an electric nail file with adjustable settings based on your pet’s size and an LED light setting to ensure your pet’s nails are cut at just the right length. It's available on the official Thanko online store for 3,980 yen.

Source: Thanko

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
