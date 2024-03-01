Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Cojit
Want to spruce up your bike helmet? Switch over to Oshare-heru

0 Comments
TOKYO

In recent years, the Japanese government has been pushing for all cyclists to wear helmets when biking. Following last year’s helmet shortage, there are now many different kinds of helmets to suit any age or gender. 

Screenshot-2024-03-04-at-11.31.28.png

One standout is Oshare-heru (fashionable helmet), a “customizable” helmet that allows you to add hat attachments. Developed by the brand Cojit, the Oshare-heru is a helmet made for adults that comes in a variety of colors. It’s easily adjustable and comes with removable padding to keep it clean. Beyond just the basic functionality of a helmet, Oshare-heru aims to not only keep you safe but also have you look good.

For rainy days, there’s the water-resistant rain hat attachment that comes with reflective tape on both sides. When it’s sunny out, why not don a straw-like UV hat attachment? If you’re after a more feminine silhouette, the crochet attachment was made to enhance your natural faceline. Switching from one attachment to another can be done in three simple steps. 

The helmet itself is ¥6,380 while the different attachments are ¥3,850 each. 

Source: PR Times

