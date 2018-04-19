Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Weekly Shonen Jump teams up with Georgia for limited-edition manga-printed coffee cans

By Koh Ruide, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Japanese comic magazine Weekly Shonen Jump has been pumping out immensely popular titles for the past few decades, forever changing the world’s perspective on manga and anime.

To celebrate its 50th year in the comic industry, Weekly Shonen Jump has collaborated with coffee brand Georgia to design a lineup of beverages featuring some of their iconic manga series.

Forty of them are available for purchase and 10 others are acquired exclusively through a lottery system.

Various manga scenes are imprinted on the cans, with unique codes located at the bottom allowing customers to enjoy one issue of their choosing, free of charge via the Weekly Shonen Jump app.

What’s more, input five codes between now and June 3 and you stand a chance to win five ultra rare cans not obtainable any other way. Entering another five unique codes between June 4 and July 16 will automatically enter you for a draw to win another five rare cans, all delivered to your doorstep in a special Weekly Shonen Jump box.

The imprinted manga characters all have quotes that have been altered with a bit of coffee twist.

These amazing prints are merely ten out of the 50 available, featuring characters from popular series packed with epic battles like "Yu Yu Hakusho," "Yu-Gi-Oh!," "Saint Seiya," "Bleach" and many more.

The promotion begins ends on Oct 31, so there’s plenty of time to pick up a Georgia can or two and enjoy reading some free comics right away. How cool is that?

Sources: Georgia via Coca-Cola Japan, Entabe

