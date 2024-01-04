By Henry Hilton

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is down for the count. After being poleaxed by a series of body blows, his chances of making a decent recovery are mighty slim.

This winter's timing could hardly be worse. First, along came his Liberal Democratic Party's damaging slush fund scandal and then in quick succession both the major earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture and the global media attention over the Haneda airport plane collision.

The fact that the prime minister is having to answer press queries on what he might do over the LDP mess while rigged out in full emergency work uniform simply underlines the intractability of his position.

Kishida might have been able to paper over some of his party's financial scandal if he had acted faster and avoided stalling. Yet having also to direct badly-needed relief efforts to remote towns in Ichikawa Prefecture and neighboring cut-off areas would be a challenge and a half for any political leader.

Under more normal circumstances the minute by minute spotlight on the prime minister might have brought him a degree of sympathy but events in January 2024 represent abnormal times.

The public, outside the inner circle of the LDP's factions and their strongest supporters, is in no mood to forgive or forget. The idea that Kishida has just floated that new rules might be drawn up over party financial issues with the advice of former prime ministers Taro Aso and Yoshihide Suga is a total non-starter. Neither Aso nor Suga is exactly well respected and it suggests once again that Kishida running out of ideas that might have gone some way to satisfy the skeptics.

No one, of course, can even guess what is in store for the LDP prior to its September presidential election but it is odds-on that Kishida's time will soon be up. Multiple crises, whether of their own making or thrown at them by natural disasters or human error, are bound to test any leader in a representative democracy. The crude electoral rule of thumb invariably applies: how he or she handles them ultimately determines their fate.

It may be unfair but events this new year can hardly be erased. Japan's present leader will surely have thrown in the sponge by the coming autumn.

