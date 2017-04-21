Land of rising temperatures: The cultural effects of climate change in Japan

by sam peters

With contrasts being such a notable feature of life in Japan, it is no surprise that – like in most countries – opinions of older and younger generations on climate change are so different. However, in almost all developed nations, it is younger people who are most concerned about the issue, while older generations underestimate its potential impacts. In Japan, this is entirely reversed. Recent government surveys show the country’s senior citizens overwhelmingly acknowledge the threat of climate change, but interest from those aged 18-29 has dropped sharply in the last few years despite awareness campaigns and increased focus on the topic in schools.

Notably, many Japanese protestors on a range of social and environmental issues are elderly, partially due to the social stigma attached to inconveniencing/disturbing others and the hectic nature of work-life balance for those beginning careers. The young, browbeaten by a sustained economic downturn and societal pressures, appear unwilling to contemplate bleak predictions of floods, droughts and heatwaves. However, there is another potential consequence of climate change that may unite Japanese people of all ages – the growing threat to many of Japan’s unique cultural institutions and traditions.

Colourful cherry blossom forecasts are shown widely across television and newspapers throughout spring so citizens can plan their hanami parties. Photo: Sakura Weather Map

Take hanami (flower viewing), Japan’s most famous seasonal event. Every year, millions crowd Japan’s parks to admire shocks of white-pink sakura which bloom in a wave across the nation. The large majority of Japanese people attend hanami events, laying out tarpaulins under the branches for a feast of seasonal foods and sake often lasting well into the night. This tradition began during the Nara period to honor Shinto gods and consider the fleeting nature of life – nowadays, with students graduating or joining companies on mass in early April, hanami parties more commonly serve as celebrations or welcoming events.

It would perhaps shock many Japanese, young and old, that climate change threatens to fundamentally alter this annual tradition. Over the last several years, the arrival of the sensitive blossoms has been increasingly erratic thanks to rising temperatures and inconsistent rainy seasons, with flowers frequently blooming a week or more earlier than usual but this year arriving late. Species of pests which damage cherry trees will also benefit from warmer weather, especially milder winters. While these effects are currently limited, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates Japan will experience 3.0-4.2°C of warming by 2100 with far greater weather extremes. Experts say this could lead to wildly abnormal bloom times or even widespread tree die-off in 50-100 years, and entomologists fear a significant pest outbreak could wipe out cherry trees nationwide. A national tradition of over a millennium could be one that the grandchildren of today’s Japanese youth never experience.

The beginnings of koyo at Tosho-gu shrine in Nikko Photo: Sam Peters

The counterpart to Japan’s vibrant spring is an equally colorful autumn. Following the downpours of typhoon season, Japan’s woodland undergoes a rapid transformation from rich green to startlingly vivid reds and yellows on such a scale that it is visible from space. Just as with hanami, koyo (leaf viewing) has been practised in Japan for over 1,000 years – maple trees in particular are renowned for their piercingly bright red colours, due mainly to climate conditions. Ginkgo trees are also prized in autumn when their leaves turn saffron yellow, and normally passive Tokyo citizens have campaigned tirelessly against government attempts to cut down ginkgo trees to widen roads.

This intangible tradition is also threatened by climate change in several ways. Trees are vulnerable to temperature changes, and 3°C warming coupled with increased pollution may prove deadly for some species. Invasive plants may also capitalize on changing conditions to spread across the country, outcompeting or feeding on Japan’s native species. As with hanami, rising temperatures will delay the beginning of koyo season, which is tied to certain months in many Japanese hearts. However, most worryingly, the dramatic intensity of Japan’s autumn colours is due mainly to the country’s humid, wet summers followed by rapid, dry cooling. As this pattern falters, Japanese autumns will lose the special vividness which has captured imaginations for centuries.

Matsutake mushroom soup. These mushrooms are prized as an autumn delicacy, and restaurants often build entire menus around them. Photo: City Foodsters

However, despite the importance most Japanese people place on hanami and koyo, the most intrinsic and beloved of Japan’s cultural properties is undoubtedly washoku (Japanese food). Whether rare delicacy or everyday meal, the level of care demonstrated and emphasis on shun (eating seasonal food) in Japanese cuisine has placed it at the pinnacle of world culture. It will therefore be Japan’s most tragic cultural victim of climate change.

Scientists, farmers and fishermen have been warning for years now that seasonal foods, often reliant on specific climate conditions, are becoming harder to produce. One of autumn’s most awaited treats is sanma (Pacific saury), but rising sea temperatures and melting ice are depriving fish of vital nutrients and catches have sunk in recent years. Japanese fruit is famous for its sweetness and aesthetic perfection, but warmer seasons with fewer frosts have disrupted normal growing cycles, leaving farmers with mountains of inedible produce and stifling the nascent Japanese (grape) wine industry.

Japan’s most northerly and coldest prefecture, Hokkaido, is especially sensitive to changes in climate. With nearly 25% of Japan’s arable land, it leads the country in 18 different agricultural sectors, growing over ¥1 trillion of produce every year. Currently, a critical potato shortage after the worst Hokkaido harvest in 34 years has led famous Japanese crisp-maker Calbee – which controls over half the Japanese snack food market – to suspend sales.

The effects of climate change on Japanese food are therefore already being felt, and while deeply concerning for the future, there may be a silver lining to the issue. In a country where environmental issues are still somewhat unacknowledged, an inescapable truth like the conspicuous absence of favourite snacks on convenience store shelves can inspire public debate, and perhaps begin shifting the collective awareness of younger generations in particular towards action.

Ultimately, however, just like much of Japan’s cuisine, any change in the views of Japanese people depends on rice. Almost every Japanese meal includes this staple in some form, and the reverence paid to the crop is epitomized by the use of honorifics when talking about it. Impacts in rice markets inevitably spark public conversation, and farmers are now warning that climate change is beginning to threaten harvests. Heavier rains and floods have led to fluctuating yields of rice but have consistently lowered its quality, which is just as important for a nation which values its food so highly. Yields have already declined dramatically in Japan’s traditional rice-farming areas – officials have recommended sowing varieties which are more resistant to poor conditions, but discerning customers will still face inflated prices for high quality rice.

Despite – or indeed because of – the chaotic nature of sustaining a country dotted with active volcanoes and subject to frequent earthquakes and tsunamis, the Japanese people are used to stoically dealing with occasional disaster. However, in the case of climate change, it seems younger generations in particular should be more concerned. Potentially catastrophic effects such as flooding and droughts seem distant, but the gradual destruction of proud Japanese traditions and culture has already begun. Perhaps the threat of losing such fundamental pleasures can finally act as the catalyst for climate action from the Japanese people, young and old.

© Japan Today