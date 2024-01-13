Naomi Osaka: Hero or villain?

By Fred Varcoe

Who is Naomi Osaka? The tennis-viewing public have seen so many different Naomi Osakas, they could be forgiven for wondering which one will turn up at the Australian Open this week. Osaka has been admired and vilified in equal measure. The noise surrounding her success has been so loud, it’s sometimes difficult to remember that she is one of the best tennis players in the world, and quite possibly at one time the best tennis female player in the world. But at the age of 26, she is making another “comeback,” having taken time off to give birth to her daughter, Shai, in July.

Osaka has been away from competitive tennis for 15 months. That break and having a child has given the Japanese-Haitian star the opportunity to reassess her life and change who she is, telling the media that Shai has “completed” her as a person.

"I almost kind of needed her in my life," she said in an interview. "I'm the type of person that can't really think about myself. I make rash decisions and she's helped me mature so much already. I'm a lot more comfortable with who I am and I'm just very thankful for every day. To know there's a tiny human who loves me no matter what, and my days just light up because of her, that kind of completes me as a person."

If Osaka is “comfortable” with who she is, then look out tennis. Her brilliant tennis career – four Grand Slam titles to date – has been blighted by off-court issues and what her critics see as selfishness and immaturity. Osaka claims she suffered from mental health issues, leading her to refuse to attend press conferences and blame the media for her problems. Yet she was happy to use the media to promote her businesses and beliefs, notably the now discredited Black Lives Matter movement.

“Before I am an athlete, I am a Black woman,” she proclaimed, adding, “Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hands of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach.” Osaka threatened to down tools at a U.S. Open warm-up event, refusing to play a semifinal match. Tennis blinked and postponed all matches for a day. Osaka returned having made her point.

But some called her a hypocrite for using the media after refusing to talk to the media at the French Open. Talking to the media is a contractual obligation. Osaka claimed mental health issues, which got much of the public on her side, but not the media.

When the Cincinnati Enquirer’s veteran columnist Paul Daugherty asked the question so many other journalists had been dying to ask – How do you reconcile your dislike of dealing with the media while using the media to promote products and causes? – he was slapped down by the tennis star’s agent.

“The bully at the Cincinnati Enquirer is the epitome of why player/media relations are so fraught right now,” IMG Senior Vice President Stuart Duguid said in a statement. “Everyone will agree that his tone was all wrong and his sole purpose was to intimidate.” It was a bizarre overreaction for two reasons: One, in no way was Daugherty’s question out of line, offensive or aggressive, either in content or in tone, as Duguid suggested; secondly, Osaka was fine with the question as her immediate response showed:

“That’s interesting,” she said. “I’m actually very interested in that point of view. Ever since I was younger, I’ve had a lot of media interest on me. I can’t really help that there are some things that I tweet or some things that I say that kind of create a lot of news articles or things like that, but I would also say like, I’m not really sure how to balance the two. I’m figuring it out at the same time as you are.”

How did the “bully” journalist in question respond? Like any good columnist, he wrote a column; it was titled “Naomi Osaka is honest, thoughtful and could help many other athletes.”

Giving birth and having time away from tennis has obviously helped Osaka mature. She says herself that she now has a “different mindset” and is a different person from the 20-year-old who beat Serena Williams to win the 2018 U.S. Open in a controversial match during which Williams lost her cool with the umpire and made Osaka cry. “Becoming a mom made me realize how strong I am,” Osaka said.

One Japanese player who empathizes with Osaka is former world No. 4 Kimiko Date. “Osaka and I have one thing in common,” says Date, who has met Osaka several times and even practiced with her. “We rose up the rankings very suddenly and we weren’t really prepared for what it meant. Her personality is one that takes everything to heart in a serious way and I think this exacerbates the problems she’s had.”

Date hated dealing with the media and retired at the age of 25 before making a comeback at 37. Like Osaka, the time away helped her mature as a person and brought a new outlook on life.

“When I came out of retirement, I was more mature and more capable of dealing with the media,” Date told me. “If someone told me something negative, I was able to respond without any problem. You can deal with the media in many ways; you can say everything to them, or a little bit or nothing. Everything Osaka does is reported worldwide, so the pressure she feels is so much greater. I really understand her feeling. I think all the top players are affected by stress that affects their mental health, but they have to find a way to deal with these problems. You have to find a way to deal with the media.”

Osaka’s time away and becoming a mother seems to have invigorated her as a person. “I feel pretty good with where I’m at right now,” she says. The signs are that she now knows who she is and with a child as motivation, the refreshed Naomi Osaka can once again take on all-comers.

