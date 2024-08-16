You win some, you lose some: Japan at the Paris Olympics

By Fred Varcoe

After a successful Olympic Games on home soil in Tokyo, Japan was hoping to maintain its Olympic momentum with a strong showing in Paris. Winning 20 gold medals suggests that Paris was a success. Yes, but with some caveats.

The 20 gold medals won and 45 overall represents Japan’s best ever totals after the COVID-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where it picked up 27 gold medals and 58 medals overall. Japan also matched its 2021 performance by finishing in third place in the standings behind top nation the United States and second-placed China. As host nation in 2021, Japan “qualified” for more sports than normal, so boosting its chances of winning medals.

In Paris, Japan’s medal haul was a mixed bag with some reasonably predictable successes and some surprises, both successes and failures.

The judo results were probably the most disappointing. Japan has won more gold medals in judo (51) than any other sport and after the wonderful triumphs of Tokyo three years ago, Japan was confident it would dominate in Paris. Top of the must-win list were defending champions and siblings Hifumi and Uta Abe. Double-double gold makes a great story. Unfortunately, Uta blew it and then went into meltdown, which prompted some observers to criticize her for a lack of maturity. Seems that many were living vicariously through her achievements and took her loss personally. Hifumi retained his title and those looking for a cute judo story could focus on Natsumi Tsunoda, clinching gold in the 48-kg category in her first Olympic Games a week before her 32nd birthday. Another 30-year-old, Takanori Nagase, retained his Olympic title for Japan’s third judo gold. Japan picked up eight medals overall, less than its total of gold medals in Tokyo and will view Paris as disappointing.

However, the wrestlers made up for judo’s disappointment. Japan won five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics with the women’s team again dominating the mat, but Paris was something else as Japan took home eight gold medals, a silver and a bronze for a total of 11 medals, one short of judo’s 2020 total. Curiously, none of the gold medal winners were defending champions, making the result all the more remarkable.

Yuka Kagami brought the house down by holding off American Kennedy Blades 3-1 in the women's 76-kg final. It was the first time a Japanese woman had won in the heaviest weight division. Japan's eight wrestling golds were also a record for the most in one Olympic tournament. The next-most successful wrestling country in Paris was Iran, which took home eight medals overall but just two golds. Japan is clearly doing something right in wrestling.

Gymnastics has always been a strong sport for Japan but the nation basically had to rely on one man for its medals in Paris. And it wasn’t the man they were expecting to make the biggest impression. Olympic debutant Shinnosuke Ota really outdid himself in Paris, picking up the team gold and two individual golds, as well as a bronze. Apart from the team gold, he was Japan’s sole gymnastics medalist in Paris. He became the first man to win the all-around gold, an individual apparatus gold and the team gold in 32 years. Compatriot Daiki Hashimoto was expected to be the big performer for Japan, but he couldn’t repeat his double gold performance from Tokyo. The women came up empty-handed and obviously weren’t helped when their 19-year-old captain Shoko Miyata was dumped ahead of the Games for smoking and drinking alcohol during a training camp.

No one knew what to expect in the breaking competition and Australia’s "Raygun" certainly took us all by surprise with her contribution, which one observer said had taken the sport back 40 years, although from what to what was not clear. That said, a gold medal for b-girl Ami Yuasa was less of a surprise, despite an impressive final performance from Lithuania’s Nicka. Breaking won’t be back in Los Angeles in 2028.

Another slight surprise was Japan’s double gold and five medals in fencing. Japan won the men’s team epee in Tokyo, but that was their only medal. In Paris, they won a team gold in men’s foil and Koki Kano won the epee title. The men took silver in the team epee, while the women found success with two bronze medals, in team foil and team sabre. As with the wrestling, someone’s obviously doing something right with Japan’s fencing competitors.

The skateboarders carried over their successes from Tokyo, with Yuto Horigome retaining his street title, while Coco Yoshizawa grabbed the women’s gold. Silver medals went to Liz Akama (street) and Cocona Hiraki (park).

Haruka Kitaguchi delivered a rare triumph for Japan in athletics when she won the women's javelin. (Japan’s only athletics medals in Tokyo were a silver and bronze in walking.). Kitaguchi threw her season’s best with her very first throw and had a tense wait for the rest of the competition to end before bursting into tears as she triumphed. Kitaguchi, who trains in the Czech Republic, was injured for the Tokyo Games and had to reset her goals and outlook.

Japan had set a target of 55 medals in Paris but were well short of that at 45, but it’s easy to see why the gold medals tally is how teams are rated at Olympic Games. Some see silver and bronze medals as losers’ medals. While that can be the case – it’s complicated – nothing can beat gold and Japan’s success in Paris should have sports administrators drooling over the possibilities for the next Games in Los Angeles in 2028. Interestingly, while Mitsugi Ogata, the head of Japan’s delegation to Paris, said Japan’s target was 55 medals, sports data company Gracenote was almost spot on with its prediction of 46.

But many of the predictions for Japan success didn’t pan out. The soccer teams failed and there were no golds in swimming (one silver), table tennis (a silver and a bronze), golf (one bronze) or badminton (two bronze), and no medals at all in volleyball, basketball, surfing and tennis.

So all eyes are now set on Los Angeles in 2028 with a different sports lineup. Breaking is out and there are some interesting choices on what’s likely to be coming in: new sports flag football and squash, and returning sports – some after a long time – baseball, softball, lacrosse and cricket.

Yes, that’s cricket. Order your pads and bails now. It’s coming.

