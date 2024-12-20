5 magical holiday destinations in Japan to visit this winter

By Aaron Baggett

Tokyo is spectacular in winter, but step beyond your comfort zone, and you’ll discover that Japan transforms into a true holiday wonderland. From dazzling illuminations and snowy landscapes to tropical escapes, there’s something for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re seeking winter magic or warmer vibes, staying connected is essential for a fun and safe journey as you explore Japan’s breathtaking countryside. Here are five must-visit holiday destinations in Japan to add to your itinerary.

1. Kobe Luminarie (Hyogo)

An unforgettable display of lights that transforms the city. Image: iStock/ itasun

Few holiday events are as awe-inspiring as the Kobe Luminarie. Held in remembrance of the Great Hanshin Earthquake, this annual illumination festival transforms the city into a glowing spectacle of hope and beauty.

Why Visit : Stroll beneath intricate arches of light while soaking in the serene atmosphere.

2. Shirakawa-go (Gifu)

See this traditional Japanese village transform into something like a real-life snow globe. Image: iStock

This UNESCO World Heritage village feels like stepping into a real-life snow globe. Famous for its gassho-style houses, Shirakawa-go is magical during winter when the thatched roofs are blanketed with snow.

Why Visit : The illuminated nights, where the village glows against the snow, create an unforgettable holiday scene.

3. Otaru Canal (Hokkaido)

Watch the lanterns float down the river. Image: iStock/ Zhang Shu

Otaru Canal offers a romantic winter escape with its softly glowing lanterns reflecting off the icy waters. The city’s quaint charm, complete with historic warehouses and artisan shops, adds to its festive appeal.

Why Visit : Perfect for couples or anyone who loves a peaceful, picturesque holiday setting.

