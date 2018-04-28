Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Mitoyo City Tourism Association
Breathtakingly beautiful beach in Kagawa worth checking out

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Kagawa Prefecture, which occupies the northeastern corner of Japan’s island of Shikoku, isn’t above getting a little silly in its tourism promotions. It’s the prefecture that announced it was making a Pokemon its governor, and it plays wholeheartedly into the rest of the country thinking of it as “the udon prefecture,” going so far as to hold a combination foot race/noodle-eating contest.

But the Kagawa town of Mitoyo is perfectly capable of making us desperately want to visit without utilizing any sort of wacky comedy.

kb-2.png

Coastal Mitoyo’s most scenic spot is the one-kilometer-long Chichibugahama Beach. A popular swimming spot in the summer, it’s also worth checking out in the off-season, because of the breathtaking sunset views.

kb-3.png

kb-5.png

▼ The 30 minutes before and after sunset form the optimum hour for picture-taking.

kb-7.png

The closest train station to Chichibugahama is Takuma Station, on the Yosan Line. It’s about a 40-minute ride from the prefectural capital of Takamatsu, and once you get to Takuma there are buses that can take you to the Chichibugahama bus stop, which is just a short walk from the sand.

kb-8.png

Granted, Kagawa isn’t on the standard Tokyo-to-Kyoto stretch that most foreign visitors to Japan spend most of their travel time on. But it’s well-worth a detour, especially since while you’re on Shikoku you can also check out the amazing Shimanami Kaido island-hopping bicycling course.

© SoraNews24

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

