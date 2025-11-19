Digging into Jomon history in Kagoshima

By Vicki L Beyer

A few years ago, 17 Jomon archeological sites in Japan’s four northernmost prefectures received UNESCO World Heritage designation, sparking fresh interest in Japan’s ancient Jomon heritage.

Jomon is name given to the people of the Japanese archipelago in the prehistoric period of around 14,000 BC to around 300 BC. These hunter-gatherers are believed to have migrated via a land bridge from the Asian mainland to Hokkaido during an ice age period when sea levels were lower. They then proceeded to spread across the entire Japanese archipelago.

Over the several millennia of their existence in Japan, the Jomon people developed a semi-sedentary pre-agricultural lifestyle and developed trade networks across the islands. They also made and used complex pottery (possibly the earliest pottery tradition in the world), from which the name Jomon derives. Jomon literally means “rope mark”, a recognition of the decorations found on much of the Jomon pottery.

In addition to the World Heritage sites in northern Japan, a number of other Jomon sites across Japan have been opened to tourism following their excavation by archaeologists. One such site at the opposite end of the country is Uenohara Jomon no Mori, sitting on a plateau in the Kokubu district of Kirishima City, Kagoshima. It predates Sannai-Maruyama, the most striking of the northern Jomon sites, by around 4,500 years, making it one of the oldest Jomon sites to have been excavated so far.

Uenohara Jomon no Mori is one of the oldest Jomon sites excavated so far. Image: Vicki L Beyer

Uenohara Jomon no Mori today is a 36-hectare park that contains a museum, a research center, and a hands-on education center, as well as a reconstruction of the Jomon hamlet. To contribute to the park’s authenticity, the woodland has been planted with the same types of trees believed to have been growing in that pre-historic age. It ranks as one of the top 100 historical parks of Japan.

The site was first discovered in 1997, after which extensive excavations took place. It is located roughly between Kagoshima’s Kirishima and Sakurajima volcanoes, both still active today. Ash and other debris from multiple volcanic eruptions over thousands of years have aided in dating the site and objects uncovered there.

Reconstructed early Jomon houses bring the prehistoric village back to life. Image: Vicki L Beyer

Although the Jomon people are believed to have begun as hunter-gatherers who moved seasonally following available game and edible plants, the site at Uenohara no Mori has revealed remnants of 46 Jomon pit houses, of ages across nearly 8,000 years. Archaeologists have concluded that the site was in regular, if not constant, use beginning around 10,600 years ago, with ten or twelve houses (up to around 50 people) on the site at any given point in time. They also found evidence of sophisticated rituals or ceremonies dating to 8,600 years ago. Remnants of two “roads”, regularly traveled trails, at the site, suggest a pattern of travel around the area.

Most visits to Uenohara no Mori begin at the “Display Hall”, a museum containing dioramas of life at the site more than 10,000 years ago, together with a number of relics excavated from the site. Take a close look at the stone-age tools, including stone axe heads, flint and obsidian arrowheads, and grinding stones. The sophistication of even the oldest pottery is astounding.

The Display Hall contains exhibits of various ancient pottery items excavated at the site. Image: Vicki L Beyer

There is also a cut-away of the soil and ash layers archaeologists dug through during their excavations, with labels showing the age of each layer. The gradations of color, from reddish-brown to nearly black, highlight the impact of the neighboring volcanoes on this area across the ages.

Outside, follow the trail to the reconstructed settlement. The squat round pit houses are covered with distinctive layered thatch. Some houses can be entered, although the doorways are quite small. It is a surprise to realize the round hut covers a square pit.

Mannequins inside one pit house enable visitors to imagine a prehistoric lifestyle. Image: Vicki L Beyer

In addition to the pit houses, there are remnants of smaller pits that appear to have been used for storage of non-perishable foodstuffs such as chestnuts. Developing methods of processing and storing food enabled Jomon people to begin to adopt a sedentary lifestyle. Some pits that have underground horizontal “chimneys” are believed to have been used to smoke meat and fish as a means of preserving it.

Archaeologists also unearthed pit traps dating back about 4,500 years, providing further evidence of the lifestyle of Jomon people of that time period.

Beyond the reconstructed village is a large grassy mound that turns out to be the “Site Preservation Hall”. This is an actual archaeological dig site over which a large dome has been constructed (and covered with soil and grasses). Visitors can go inside to see for themselves how the archaeologists worked in uncovering evidence of these ancient people.

A section of an actual archaeological dig site is inside the Site Preservation Hall. Image: Vicki L Beyer

Continuing counter-clockwise around the park, visitors reach its southern section, largely woodland and open space for use by the modern public (eg, for events and recreational activities). Here there is also a man-made stream that flows into a pond in a location believed to have been a water source in ancient times. In summer the pond is full of lotus plants, another food source for the Jomon people.

Not far away is a “Hands-On Learning Hall”, where visitors can try their hand at making Jomon period tools and decorations, as well as shooting with a bow and arrow and even lighting a fire. While in theory these activities are available during the hours the display hall and other facilities are open, it is advisable to confirm in advance of a visit.

Back near the parking lots is the Kagoshima Prefectural Buried Cultural Properties Center, a research facility where relics from Uenohara and other ancient sites across Kagoshima continue to be studied. Parts of this building are also open to visitors, allowing them to observe the painstaking restoration work undertaken by scholars of pre-history.

The museum and recreated village allow visitors to gain a much deeper appreciation of the cultural development of these pre-historic people.

Logistics

The museum buildings of Uenohara Jomon no Mori are open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open on Monday public holidays and closed the following day); entry is 320 yen for adults. The outdoor areas of the park are open to visitors at any time during daylight hours. Hands-on experiences incur separate charges depending on the activity chosen, and must be commenced no later than 4 p.m. Unfortunately, there is no bus service to the park. The Kagoshima-Airport Limousine Bus for Shibushi Station stops at Ushiro Kawauchi, about a 30-minute walk (uphill!) to Uenohara Jomon no Mori. It is recommended that visitors travel by private car or taxi from Kokubu or Hayato train station.

Address: 1-1 Kokubu Uenohara Jomon no Mori, Kirishima-shi, Kagoshima

Phone: 0995-48-5701

Vicki L. Beyer, a regular Japan Today contributor, is a freelance travel writer who also blogs about experiencing Japan. Follow her blog at jigsaw-japan.com.

