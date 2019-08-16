Yokohama: Ramen, amusement parks and the baddest Halloween party around

By GaijinPot Travel

Cosmopolitan Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city, will host seven 2019 Rugby World Cup games including the final match.

With just a bit less ruckus than Tokyo — but just as much exciting nightlife — this city in Kanagawa Prefecture is the perfect place to party after the rugby games.

The city’s gorgeous seaside downtown gives off laid-back vibes with views of Tokyo Bay.

What to do before and after the Rugby World Cup

BBQ Beer Garden

Crack open a cold one at the Yamate Rose Terrace with stunning views of the Yokohama Bay Bridge.

Kawasaki Halloween Party

This month-long celebration includes DJs, drag queens, horror movie screenings and pole dancers — everything you need for a killer afterparty. Don’t miss the main parade on Oct 27, before the semifinals.

What to eat

Iekei Ramen

Yokohama’s signature ramen combines tonkotsu (pork bone) broth and soy sauce broth for a decadent flavor. Get ready for a delicious food coma.

Click here to read more.

External Link

https://travel.gaijinpot.com/

© GaijinPot Travel