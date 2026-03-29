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People picnic under cherry blossoms at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo on March 29. Image: AP/Kiichiro Sato
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Agoda observes blooming interest in last-minute travel for Japan's cherry blossom season

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SINGAPORE

With the arrival of Japan's cherry blossom season, digital travel platform Agoda has noted a 36% rise in domestic accommodation searches for prime blossom-viewing destinations. This increase, observed in February for check-ins during the peak blooming period from mid- to late March, suggests that many travelers prefer to finalize their plans closer to the bloom dates to ensure they capture the full splendor of the blossoms.

Hiroshima observed the highest growth in travel interest during the March cherry blossom season with a 48% increase in accommodation searches, followed by Nagoya with a 42% increase. Other popular destinations include Kanazawa (+39%), Kyoto (+36%), Kochi (+31%), and Wakayama (+26%).

These locations offer stunning spots to admire the blossoms, such as Hiroshima's Shukkeien Garden and Kyoto's Maruyama Park, where the iconic weeping cherry tree draws visitors for both day and night-time viewing. Nagoya's Tsuruma Park and Kanazawa's Kenrokuen Garden provide picturesque settings with cherry-lined paths. Visitors can also immerse themselves in cultural experiences at cherry blossom festivals like those at Kanazawa Castle and Kochi Castle, featuring traditional music, live performances, local crafts and tea ceremonies.

The allure of Japan's famous cherry blossoms extends beyond its borders, attracting international travelers eager to witness this natural spectacle. Agoda's data highlights that South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and the Philippines are the top markets showing interest in visiting Japan during this season.

Jay Lee, regional director, North Asia at Agoda, saidd, "Our data shows a clear growth in last-minute travel interest to experience Japan's iconic cherry blossom season. We see travelers from all corners of the world eager to experience this fleeting beauty, and we're thrilled to help them find the perfect spot to enjoy these breathtaking blossoms."

Source: Agoda

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