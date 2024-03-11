Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Visitors ride boats next to blooming cherry blossoms in Chidorigafuchi moat in Tokyo in 2023. Photo: REUTERS/file
travel

Agoda shares Japan's top destinations during cherry blossom season

SINGAPORE

As Japan's cherry blossom season unfurls, digital travel platform Agoda reveals the top searched destinations in Japan where international travelers are flocking to experience the ephemeral beauty of sakura. Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Kyoto and Fujikawaguchiko emerge as the most sought-after spots, each offering a unique viewing experience of the cherry blossoms at their peak.

In Tokyo, cherry blossoms are expected to reach full bloom in late March, with the city's numerous parks and gardens providing spectacular viewing spots. Osaka's cherry blossoms, known for framing the city's rich history and culinary scene, are best seen in early April. Fukuoka, Kyoto, and Fujikawaguchiko all expect their blossom peak during the final days of March this year.

Travelers from South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and mainland China are checking into Japan in the highest numbers during this period, drawn by the captivating cherry blossoms that symbolize renewal and the fleeting nature of life.

Hiroto Ooka, Vice President Supply, North Asia at Agoda, says, "Cherry blossom season offers a unique opportunity to witness the beauty of nature in full bloom. We're thrilled at Agoda to help showcase these diverse destinations within Japan to the many international travelers that specifically choose this time of year for their visit. It's a reminder of the world's shared appreciation for this fleeting moment of beauty, and Agoda is here to help travelers see the world for less and book their perfect cherry blossom getaway."

This year's cherry blossom season invites travelers to witness the stunning blooms and to immerse themselves in the local festivals and cultural experiences that accompany this time of year. From picnicking under the blossoms to exploring historic temples and shrines, there is no shortage of ways to enjoy Japan's springtime beauty.

