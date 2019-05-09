Newsletter Signup Register / Login
travel

ANA gives superjumbo tours after 2nd Hawaii test flight

0 Comments
HONOLULU

All Nippon Airways gave VIP tours of the world's largest wide-body airplane following the arrival of a second successful test flight in Hawaii, officials said.

The Japanese airline landed its A380 "Flying Honu" at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Wednesday, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday.

Democratic Gov David Ige and others toured the double-decker aircraft and the airline's two $5 million lounges.

The lounges will include a first-class area that seats 70 and a second area for up to 300 other passengers willing to pay a $40 fee, which will become the state's largest passenger lounge.

The state contributed $13 million to airport improvements to ensure the A380 service started in Honolulu, Ige said.

Honolulu became the 11th city airport in the U.S. equipped for the wide-body aircraft and by 2020 All Nippon's A380 service is expected to bring an additional $285 million in economic impact and up to $30 million in tax revenue to the state, Ige said.

The airplane painted to resemble Honu, Hawaii's green sea turtle, will seat about 520 passengers. The test flight was another step toward the carrier's 2020 goal of doubling its available seats for travel between Honolulu to Tokyo.

The carrier plans to add wide-body aircraft service four times weekly beginning May 24. The carrier also anticipates adding a second A380 to the Hawaii market in July and a third in 2020, officials said.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Why Are These Things So Expensive in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Ultimate Guide to the Most Popular Japan Art Festival: Setouchi Triennale

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Winter Tour: Strolling and Snowshoeing Through Gifu’s Hidden Spots

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

This Bud’s for You: Tap into Japan’s Craft Beer Scene

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Nippori

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Travel

9 Onsen in Shikoku Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

3 Simple Ways to Discover Japan’s Unique Food Culture

GaijinPot Blog