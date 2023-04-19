Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Alaska Airlines-Kiosks
FILE - A traveller stands at an Alaska Airlines kiosk at San Francisco International Airport during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco, Dec. 22, 2020. Alaska Airlines is pushing passengers to load boarding passes on their smartphones by removing airport kiosks that can be used to print the passes.The airline has removed kiosks at nine airports so far, including Portland International in Oregon. Alaska executives said Thursday, April 20, 2023 that their goal is to reduce crowding at check-in areas and get passengers to security checkpoints faster. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file)
travel

Alaska Airlines nudges passengers to mobile boarding passes

0 Comments
By DAVID KOENIG
NEW YORK

Alaska Airlines is pushing passengers to load boarding passes on their smartphones by removing airport kiosks that can be used to print the passes.

The airline has removed kiosks at nine airports so far, including Portland International in Oregon. It is telling customers to use Alaska's app to download boarding passes or print them at home.

Alaska executives said that their goal is to reduce crowding at check-in areas and get passengers to security checkpoints faster. They discussed the issue during a call with Wall Street analysts to go over first-quarter financial results.

The Seattle-based airline lost $142 million, as it was weighed down by higher fuel and labor costs during what is traditionally its weakest quarter of the year. Alaska stuck to its forecast that it will earn between $5.50 and $7.50 per share for the full year.

Getting rid of kiosks is not expected to affect Alaska's financials one way or the other, although CEO Ben Minicucci said it will help the airline grow without adding more airport space.

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Harrison said Alaska is already seeing an increase in the number of travelers who check in for their flights and have their boarding pass before arriving at the airport.

“What you’re going to see in the future are people only needing to check bags that are going to be milling around in the lobby,” he said.

About half of Alaska's customers check a bag, which they can do using airline-provided iPads instead of kiosks, officials said. They also say that, in a pinch, airline agents can print boarding passes for customers who arrive without one and don't have a smartphone.

Alaska plans to remove kiosks at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport next month and at all of its locations by the end of next year.

American Airlines and United Airlines said they have no plans to eliminate their kiosks. Southwest and Delta did not comment immediately.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know About Traveling to Japan in 2022 and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Izumo this Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog