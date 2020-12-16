All aboard the 'Merry Christmask' train in Mie Prefecture

By SoraNews24

Every Christmas season Yokkaichi City, on the outskirts of Nagoya but in Mie Prefecture, holds the annual Santa Train. This is where students from Yokkaichi University dress up like Santa Claus and hand out snacks and balloons to lucky children on board.

However, like most fun things, this too was cancelled for fears of rising COVID-19 infections across Japan. It’s perfectly understandable as the last thing anyone wants to get from jolly old St. Nick is a vicious lung infection.

That doesn’t mean the organizers at Sangi Railway have given up altogether though. They still plan to convert one of their seven trains that run along the Hokusei Line into the Christmas Train.

Unlike the Santa Train which is a limited time event, the Christmas Train can be seen running for about a month between Kuwana and Inabe Cities with its livery all decked out in festive themes and “Merry Christmas” printed along the side.

This year too, the Christmas Train is rolling as we speak until Dec 27, but with some significant changes. Santa and his reindeer that usually grace the cars will now don face masks. As of yet, there is no evidence that reindeer can either spread or contract COVID-19, but better safe than sorry.

Also, the “Merry Christmas” greeting printed on the side has been amended to read “Merry Christmask” in an effort to remind riders to keep each other safe by covering their faces.

