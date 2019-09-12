ANA equipping Boeing 777-300ERs with SITAOnAir WiFi

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has begun equipping select Boeing B777-300ER aircraft with SITAOnAir’s latest Internet OnAir WiFi portal, powered by GX Aviation.

Passengers flying on corporate-heavy business routes will now be able to keep in touch with the office, even at 35,000 feet, as well as continuing to connect with their lives on the ground, from browsing and shopping to emailing and chatting with friends and loved ones.

JSat Mobile’s President & CEO Eiichi Yoda, said, “We’re pleased to have the opportunity to work with our partner SITAOnAir to support ANA in providing WiFi services to its demanding base of connected passengers. JSat Mobile’s regulatory expertise and close customer coordination, together with SITAOnAir’s industry-connectivity solutions powered by Inmarsat’s reliable and expanding GX Aviation network, enables ANA to benefit from a seamless and future-proof solution.”

© Asia Travel Tips