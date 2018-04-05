ANA presented with Air Transport World's Airline of the Year Award 2018

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has been presented with the prestigious "Airline of the Year 2018" award by Air Transport World (ATW) during its 44th Annual Airline Industry Achievement Awards in Dublin, Ireland.

"We are deeply honored by this recognition," said Yuji Hirako, president and CEO of ANA, accepting the award on behalf of ANA and its approximately 14,000 employees worldwide. "This is a reflection of the dedicated work and responsibilities on which we are judged by our customers every day. We look forward to building upon those results and unrivaled services."

Hundreds of aviation executives, industry officials and other dignitaries from around the world attended the ceremony on March 27. ATW is the leading monthly magazine covering the global airline industry and its honors are highly sought after.

This marks the second time in five years that the magazine's "Airline of the Year" has gone to ANA, and ANA is the first airline in Asia to win the award three times in total.

"While there was stiff competition this year, we at ATW are proud to bestow this award to ANA," said Karen Walker, editor-in-chief of ATW. "With everything from its commitment to customer service to its global partnerships and superb management, ANA showed that it stood above its competitors."

In its submission, ANA showcased its record of performance, innovation and superior service. That has included advances in customizing passengers' needs at all stages of the airport experience, including the check-in counter, lounges and at the boarding gate.

In 2017, ANA dramatically expanded its offerings in North America. It added Mexico City and Tokyo routes, and a new daily flight between Los Angeles (LAX) and Narita (NRT). Also, ANA collaborated with the XPRIZE foundation to launch the ANA AVATAR XPRIZE competition on March 12, 2018, at SXSW.

In addition to the major honorable "ATW 2018 Airline of the Year" award, the airline was awarded the SKYTRAX 5-Stars for the sixth consecutive year in March. In 2017, it was recognized for having the "World's Best Airport Services" and "Best Airline Staff in Asia," based on passenger surveys at the SKYTRAX Airline Awards. Also, in the same year, ANA Holdings was selected for the eighth time as a member of "Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index" and also for the first time selected as the top of its industry "Airline Industry Leader," scoring highest among all airlines.

