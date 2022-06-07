Newsletter Signup Register / Login
ANA to resume regular domestic flights to and from Haneda from July

TOKYO

All Nippon Airways Co said Thursday it will resume regular operations for all domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda airport starting next month, as travel demand recovers with the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The airline's return to normal operations for its domestic routes comes after it had reduced such flights since March 2020 amid the global pandemic. It also coincides with Japan's move to begin accepting foreign tourists in stages from Friday amid easing COVID border controls.

The airline known as ANA said the passenger rate has currently recovered to 60 percent of what it was before the pandemic and expects it to reach 80 percent by July or August.

The operation rate for its domestic flights from July through the end of August will reach between 94 to 95 percent of the pre-pandemic rate, it said.

ANA will continue operating with reduced flights on domestic routes for locations other than Haneda airport.

Air travel had dropped for the past two years or so, with people opting to stay home and business trips being canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

