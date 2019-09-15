ANA to utilize new self-service baggage drop at Narita airport

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will continue its track record of technological innovation by becoming the first airline to utilize the newly introduced automated self-service baggage drop machines at Narita airport. Set to be featured at Terminal 1 South Wing, these self-service baggage drop machines will be the first such machines that ANA has implemented for international flights.

ANA said the machines will enhance its airport service and provide a faster travel experience to its passengers. By integrating these machines into its check-in process, ANA aims to upgrade not only the domestic but international flight experience as well.

Use of the self-service baggage drop machines will be available for international flights to most destinations starting Tuesday, with North American destinations becoming eligible by the end of 2019. The self-service baggage drop machines will streamline the check-in process and remove one of the most stressful elements of the travel experience.

"ANA seeks to set the standard for the integration of technology that makes travel simpler and more straightforward, and the addition of these self-service baggage drop machines will have an immediate impact," said Masaki Yokai, Senior Vice President of ANA. "This is simply the latest step that we have taken in our never-ending quest to simplify travel. We remain committed to working with airports and other partners to field test new technologies and develop solutions that improve customer service."

Narita International Airport Corporation will eventually install the self-service baggage drops at all terminals. With the first self-service baggage drop machines debuting at Narita Airport Terminal 1 in the South Wing D zone, the Narita International Airport Corporation has labeled this area, "Smart Check-in Zone." With these new machines, ANA aims to enhance airport services and provide a faster travel experience for its passengers.

