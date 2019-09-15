Newsletter Signup Register / Login
travel

ANA to utilize new self-service baggage drop at Narita airport

0 Comments
TOKYO

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will continue its track record of technological innovation by becoming the first airline to utilize the newly introduced automated self-service baggage drop machines at Narita airport. Set to be featured at Terminal 1 South Wing, these self-service baggage drop machines will be the first such machines that ANA has implemented for international flights.

ANA said the machines will enhance its airport service and provide a faster travel experience to its passengers. By integrating these machines into its check-in process, ANA aims to upgrade not only the domestic but international flight experience as well.

Use of the self-service baggage drop machines will be available for international flights to most destinations starting Tuesday, with North American destinations becoming eligible by the end of 2019. The self-service baggage drop machines will streamline the check-in process and remove one of the most stressful elements of the travel experience.

"ANA seeks to set the standard for the integration of technology that makes travel simpler and more straightforward, and the addition of these self-service baggage drop machines will have an immediate impact," said Masaki Yokai, Senior Vice President of ANA. "This is simply the latest step that we have taken in our never-ending quest to simplify travel. We remain committed to working with airports and other partners to field test new technologies and develop solutions that improve customer service."

Narita International Airport Corporation will eventually install the self-service baggage drops at all terminals. With the first self-service baggage drop machines debuting at Narita Airport Terminal 1 in the South Wing D zone, the Narita International Airport Corporation has labeled this area, "Smart Check-in Zone." With these new machines, ANA aims to enhance airport services and provide a faster travel experience for its passengers.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The Lively Hotel in Fukuoka Has a Free Beer With Your Name on It

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mt. Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

Top Things to Do in Mie Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

GaijinPot’s 2019 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 20 Photos

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Shotengai: Exploring the Nostalgic Pulse of Japan’s Local Shopping Streets

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Guided Tours Where You Can Experience Tokyo Like A Local

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top Things to Do in Aichi Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog