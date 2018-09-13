Newsletter Signup Register / Login
travel

ANA Travel Wellness Initiative to help passengers recharge while in-flight

0 Comments
TOKYO

ANA Holdings Inc, the parent company of ANA, is introducing a new program to help travelers "recharge" while in-flight. The program, ANA Travel Wellness, aims to create a more comfortable atmosphere for travelers in-flight.

"ANA HD realizes that many travelers fear long flights due to potential side effects such as jetlag, fatigue or lack of sleep," said Yoshiaki Tsuda, vice president, ANA Digital Design Lab. "These negative notions deter some passengers from taking longer flights. To address these issues, ANA HD has been working to create the ANA Travel Wellness initiative."

ANA HD has been working with a research team led by Professor Ichiro Kawachi, chair of the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health to review state-of-the-art evidence and investigate perceptions and determinants of jetlag among U.S. and Japanese passengers traveling in business class. ANA HD has also conducted various surveys about jetlag to gather additional information and plans to publish the results in academic journals.

To resolve the negative connotations that passengers have with flying, ANA HD will begin initiatives to help passengers be at their best physical and mental states during flights and potentially be in even better shape than they were before boarding the flight. The initiatives will first focus on athletes since they are often required to be in their best condition upon arrival.

The first initiative will create a mobile app to relieve the feeling of jetlag, which will be made in conjunction with NeuroSpace, a start-up company that creates measures to advance the quality of sleep. ANA HD and NeuroSpace are looking into the scientific cause of jetlag in order to help alleviate the symptoms or prevent them from occurring altogether. Test trials of the app will be conducted on certain ANA HD employees and passengers traveling internationally. ANA HD aims to officially start offering this service in April 2019.

Through multiple initiatives, including the jetlag relieving app, ANA HD's goal is to increase the affinity for air travel and challenge ourselves daily in an endeavor to capture latent customer needs.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

travel

How to See (And Taste!) the Best of Japan’s Tohoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

travel

Winter Tour: Strolling and Snowshoeing Through Gifu’s Hidden Spots

GaijinPot Blog