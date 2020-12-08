Newsletter Signup Register / Login
travel

Asian governments could require travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19: AirAsia CEO

0 Comments
KUALA LUMPUR

Governments in Asia could require inbound travelers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, AirAsia Chief Executive Officer said on Wednesday.

Tony Fernandes said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event that he foresees the requirement becoming a trend in Asia.

"I foresee in Asia anyway, I think they won't let anyone in without a vaccination," he said.

Fernandes said airlines will not be making the decisions on travelers.

"It's not up to the airlines to decide. It's for governments to decide. It'll be the country that'll decide if they will allow people to come in if they are not vaccinated," he said.

Aviation industry opposition to requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for passengers has intensified as impending drug approvals trigger a debate over their role in air travel.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

GaijinPot’s 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 10 Photos

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Chasing the Gods’ Crossing On Lake Suwa in Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Can Fukui’s Obama City Draw Visitors with Rural Tourism Alone?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Trip to Niigata’s Phallic Shoki Festival

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Learning the Way of the Monks in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Tohoku Region

GaijinPot Blog