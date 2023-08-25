Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China Virus Testing
FILE - A traveler walks through the international flight arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, on April 26, 2023. China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result from incoming travelers starting Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
travel

China won't require COVID-19 testing for incoming travelers starting Wednesday

BEIJING

China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result from incoming travelers starting Wednesday.

It is a milestone toward ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing Monday.

China ended its “zero-COVID” policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected.

As part of those measures, incoming travelers were required to quarantine for weeks at government-designated hotels.

The curbs slowed the world’s second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and rare instances of unrest.

