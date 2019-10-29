Newsletter Signup Register / Login
travel

Direct Sendai-Bangkok flights resume after 5-year hiatus

0 Comments
SENDAI

Regular direct flights linking Sendai in northeastern Japan and Thai capital Bangkok resumed Wednesday after a hiatus of five and a half years, in what is hoped will be a boon to tourism in the region.

A ceremony was held at Sendai airport to welcome travelers who arrived Wednesday morning on a flight jointly operated by Thai Airways International Public Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. Three round-trip flights between the cities will be in service per week until March 2020.

Direct flights had connected Sendai and Bangkok between December 2013 and March 2014 but were suspended as factors, including anti-government rallies and political unrest in Thailand, led to a fall in the number of tourists traveling to the Japanese city.

Officials from six northeastern Japan prefectures greeted the plane's passengers upon their arrival with specialty goods including sweets.

Sithichai Sithisathianchai came with his wife and called the direct services "very convenient."

"I had to take a bus from Tokyo to come here (on previous trips)," the 65-year-old said. "I hope to see the fall colors."

"We are thinking about offering flights daily, including those that go through Taiwan and Hong Kong, using aircraft of our subsidiary," Thai Airways President Sumeth Damrongchaitham told reporters after the event. "We would like the good relationship between Thailand and Japan to further develop."

The Thai airline said it is considering continuing the operation of direct flights between the two cities past March 2020.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

5 Scary Japanese Foods and Why You Should Try Them

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

Visiting Yokohama? This Online Map Will Help You Explore the Best of the City’s Food Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover Central Japan: A Travel Guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Places to Experience the Best of Autumn in Japan in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Six Magic Spots in Little Edo: Must-Sees On a Day Trip to Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog