Delta to launch Seattle-Osaka flights

HONG KONG

Delta is to launch nonstop flights between Seattle and Osaka-Kansai in 2019. Delta will fly the new route with one of the airline’s Boeing 767-300ER equipped with 25 fully flat-bed seats in Delta One, 29 seats Delta Comfort+ and 171 seats in the Main Cabin.

Every seat has access to Wi-Fi, free personal in-flight seatback entertainment screens and power ports.

Meals, created in partnership with Delta’s Michelin two-star consulting chef Norio Ueno will be featured in all cabins of service.

“As Seattle’s global airline, Delta offers service to the top destinations throughout Asia, and additional access to Japan is important for our Seattle customers as well as the business community throughout Washington state and beyond,” said Tony Gonchar, Delta’s Vice President — Seattle. “We’re pleased to offer another key business destination with our new nonstop Osaka service from Seattle.” 

Schedule details had not yet been released, at press time. Delta today at offers daily service from Osaka to Honolulu, making Seattle its second nonstop U.S. destination from the Japanese city.

Delta will cease Seattle-Hong Kong service, with the last flight out of Hong Kong on Oct 4. Delta will continue to serve Hong Kong from Seattle via Seoul-ICN, with its joint venture partner Korean Air.

The Seattle-Osaka route will be included in Delta’s joint venture partnership with Korean Air, which serves 12 destinations in Japan — giving shared customers optimized schedules, a more seamless customer experience and improved loyalty program benefits.

“Giving customers more choices between the U.S. and Asia, the launch of Seattle-Osaka is another milestone in building the industry’s best trans-Pacific joint venture with Korean Air,” said Matteo Curcio, Vice President — Asia Pacific.

