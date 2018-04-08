Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: YouTube/Diamond Route Japan
travel

Diamond Route Japan series shows off all the beautiful reasons to travel outside of Tokyo

By Meg Murphy, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Diamond Route Japan is a tourism project that aims to introduce Tokyo’s northern neighbors: Fukushima, Ibaraki, and Tochigi prefectures. The latest video installments in the series are nothing short of spectacular, with each of the five videos showing off the region’s history, culture, nature and more racking up between 3.5 million and 5.6 million views.

The videos simply show the stunning imagery captured by the creators, accented with fitting music that will leave you with goosebumps as you watch. Drone footage takes you over blue seas and green mountains, followed by serene shots of tranquil natural hot springs, and action-packed thrill rides over river rapids and through winding mountain roads.

But why listen to us blab about it? Check them out for yourself!

▼ Their digest video brings together all featured themes in one epic, must-watch package.

▼ The Nature video takes you for a walk through gorgeous green rice fields and flower gardens with a foreign flower artist, who narrates his story.

▼ Onsen, or local hot springs, are the highlight of their video themed “Health."

▼ “Outdoor” takes you along with thrill-seekers as they bike, .raft, and drift through the region’s scenic mountains.

▼ Their video highlighting the region’s History focuses on the “real samurai spirit”, and all the sword fighting that comes with it.

After watching them all, we’re already thinking about planning our own trip along the Diamond Route. While we’re in Tochigi Prefecture, we’ll be sure to check out their magical wisteria festival that goes on at this time of year.

Sources: YouTube/Diamond Route Japan, Diamond Route Japan

© SoraNews24

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

