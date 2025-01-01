Discover shrines in Japan where snakes are divine

By Elizabeth Sok

The Year of the Snake has begun, and according to the Chinese zodiac, snakes are symbols of financial success and rebirth. As you look ahead to the next year, why not take a trip to commemorate the Year of the Snake? Japan has many spiritual and geological sites to honor snakes. Here are our top picks to start 2025 on the right foot.

1. Kanahebisui Shrine (Miyagi)

According to local legend, a blacksmith from Kyoto was looking to forge a sword for the emperor and discovered the pure waters surrounding the present-day Kanahebisui Shrine, perfect for forging a worthy weapon. Unable to complete his work because of noisy frogs, he crafted a snake to scare the frogs into silence. Thus, the shrine’s myth was born. Mizuhanome, a water goddess, and Buddhist deity Benzaiten (both associated with snakes) are enshrined within.

2. Hebi Daru Waterfall (Shizuoka)

Hebi Daru is one of seven waterfalls atop the Amagi Mountains. At three meters high, Snake Waterfall is among the shortest of the group. But, what it lacks in height, it makes up for in aesthetics. The surrounding basalt rock formation resembles the appearance of a snake’s scales. Be sure to pick up a stamp rally card when you visit the site and stop by all seven waterfalls to appease the Seven Gods of Luck.

3. Hakujya Baizenten Shrine (Tochigi)

This shrine takes its name from Baizenten, a powerful water deity commonly associated with snakes, dragons, good health and fortune. A myth explains that the area that once stood around the shrine was dark and largely uninhabitable with thick forests of large, old wisteria trees and cedars. Locals told stories of two white snakes living in the woods and loyal to Baizenten. If paid proper respect, you could live a healthy and prosperous life. A wooden statue of Benzaiten awaits visitors in the main hall and comes complete with eight arms. Check out important festivals dedicated to Baizenten held in April and November too.

4. Hebikubo Shrine (Tokyo)

Hebikubo Shrine was founded during the Kamakura period, and, like many sites on this list, it has an origin story featuring a snake. One day, a white snake that used to call the area home was forced out. Appearing in a dream of a local man, the snake asked him to create a new home, and Hebikubo Shrine was born. The shrine complex has several snake-related features, including a pair of white stone snakes you can pet for good luck, a collection of fearsome-looking snake statues guarding a smaller shrine and plenty of ema (wooden plaques used for wishes) and omamori (good luck charms) with snake motifs.

5. Omiwa Jinja (Nara)

Omiwa Jinja is one of the oldest Shinto shrines in Japan. Walking through the complex, you can see earlier forms of Shintoism, including the lack of a main prayer hall, a standard characteristic of shrines in Japan. In fact, the entirety of Mount Miwa is thought to house the deity Omononushi-no-Kami. Omiwa Jinja is also no stranger to snakes. There are several stories of Omononushi-no-Kami taking the form of a snake and interacting with the human world. In honor of the snake god, worshippers often leave an offering of eggs, considered a favorite among snakes.

